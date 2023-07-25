House of Marley’s Positive Vibration Frequency headphones are an eco-friendly set of over-ear cans

Looking for some sustainable headphones that still sound great? House of Marley is known for its eco-conscious range of audio products, offering earbuds and speakers that aren’t as bad for the environment. And the brand’s latest product is a set of eco-friendly over-ear cans. The Positive Vibration Frequency headphones are made from sustainable materials, but still pack plenty of features.

House of Marley’s new Positive Vibration Frequency headphones still pack plenty of power. Powering the over-ears, you’ll find 40mm dynamic drivers for high-performance audio. There’s an on-board mic alongside playback controls, letting you do everything with the headphones on. For comfort, this set of cans delivers comfortable foam ear cups to protect your lugs.

Being green is a big focus on this set of cans. The Positive Vibration Frequency headphones are made from sustainable materials. You’ll find them crafted from FSC wood, recycled aluminium and the brand’s own REWIND fabric. On top of this, the headphones ship in completely recyclable packaging, so you don’t have to worry about binning the box.

As well as all this, these cans pack plenty of features. The Positive Vibration Frequency cans pack Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connections and higher quality audio. You’ll also find USB-C for fast charging. While these over-ears promise 34 hours of playback, you can boost back up to four hours in a 15 minute charge. Or, if you need to juice them up all the way, it’ll take just two hours. On top of this, the headphones come with a compact travel bag for you to take on the go.

Ready to strap a set of eco-friendly headphones to your head? House of Marley’s Positive Vibration Frequency headphones are available to order directly from the brand. They’ll set you back £100, and are available in Black, Copper, and Rasta colour options.