Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay HX luxury ANC headphones last for 35 hours

Bang & Olufsen has whipped the lavish velvet curtain off a new pair of luxury wireless headphones called the Beoplay HX (£499). The Danish company's latest opulent over-ears combine digital active noise-cancellation (ANC) with two custom 40mm speaker drivers and a long-lasting 35-hour battery to provide what Bang & Olufsen claims is the cancellation of unwanted external noise without compromising sound quality. The upmarket cans, which are a rival to Apple's AirPods Max, are wrapped in a buffet of finery, with materials such as soft lambskin leather, memory foam and polished aluminum being used to enhance comfort, acoustics, and durability. Basically, they're the sort of headphones that deserve to be filled with the timeless, transcendental sounds of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Chopin, The Vengaboys and S Club 7. No, we won't be taking any questions at this time.