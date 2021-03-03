You’d be right to expect that headphones this pricey have the build quality to match, and Apple doesn’t disappoint here. From the subtly textured anodised aluminum ear cups and memory foam cushions, to the stainless steel headband and open knit mesh canopy, the AirPods Max look and feel premium.

But are they comfortable? Initially, yes. The mesh that lines the top of the headband frame is both breathable and effective at evenly distributing weight so the AirPods don’t feel like they’re weighing down too much on your head, while the pivoting earcups feel like they mould to the shape of your head. The telescoping arms are a bit on the stiff side, but once you’ve extended them to your liking you can rest assured that they won’t budge.

But there’s no getting away from it: the AirPods Max are noticeably heavier than our favourite plastic noise-cancellers, and you can feel it when they begin to pinch at your temples after extended wearing. You always know they’re there. For obvious reasons we haven’t been able to conduct the ultimate test for any headphones of this sort, a long distance flight, but we’d wager that you wouldn’t want them on for the duration. That’s an issue.

As for looks, Apple has gone for minimalism, and we’re quite fond of the sky blue model colour we’ve been sent to review (black, space grey, green and red are also available), but the enormous earcups are a bit strange. That expansive surface area would be understandable if touch controls were built in (rumour has it that they were originally supposed to be), but instead Apple has gone for a jumbo digital crown on the right earcup.

Despite slightly awkward placement, it works very well, which you can’t always say about the touch alternative, although we straight away inverted the default volume controls. Button pressing and dial turning for your play/pause/skip and volume controls might be less flashy than touch, but they never let you down.

A button just in front of the Digital Crown is used for toggling ANC/passthrough on and off is nice and easy to locate when required. You’ll find a Lightning charging port on the bottom of the same cup. Why not USB-C? We’d also like to know.

What you won’t find, though, is a power button. Like the earbuds it shares its name with, the AirPods Max are technically always on, so if you want to preserve battery life as much as possible when not in use you’ll need to keep them in the included Smart Case, as the magnets within it activate ultra-low-power mode.

And about that. By now most people on the internet have already pointed out the Smart Case’s striking resemblance to a certain undergarment, so we’ll leave it alone. But what we can’t mercifully overlook is its baffling impracticality. The soft case offers almost no protection to your new £550 headphones, with the steel headband completely exposed. It means that on the one occasion we have taken them out of the house in a backpack during testing, we pulled a beanie hat over them.

If it one day emerged that Apple had bundled its new headphones with this thing as a dare, we’d almost be relieved. Either way, it might just be the worst thing the company has ever made.