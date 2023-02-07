As a kid, you might’ve made whimpering noises having asked what happened after The Hobbit and being given a The Lord of the Rings doorstop. Then in the early 2000s, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy was so long, you’d grow a Gandalf-like beard while watching. Now Lego’s yelled “hold my Green Dragon Mild” and unleashed the suitably epic The Lego Icons Lord of the Rings Rivendell set.

Lego’s not mucking about. The set when built measures 39cm high, 75cm across and 50cm deep. It comprises a whopping 6167 pieces, of which at least one is a ring. Once you’re done, you’ll have a brick-built Elven stronghold and 15 minifigs to populate it. The box says 18+ on the front, although we’re not sure whether that’s an age rating or how many hours the thing takes to construct.

The price is big too – £429.99, direct from Lego. To soften the blow, Lego will throw in a free Frodo and Golum Brickheadz set – if you’re a Lego VIP (which costs nothing to sign up for) and order on 5–7 March. Everyone else can grab their own Rivendell on 8 March.

It’s the build that’s never started as takes longest to finish

While building the place where the Fellowship was formed, you can hiss “my precious” at many new Lego elements. These include Bilbo’s sword, Sting, the broken shards of Narsil, and various other weapons. (Your Fellowship must be well-armed in its quest to the dark corner of your room.)

Fans will beam at minifig takes on the Fellowship. You also get Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, Gloin the dwarf and a couple of additional elves. But the building is the breathtaking bit. It’s packed with Easter eggs and can be split into three sections.

The first includes The Council Ring, with its ring of chairs and the plinth where the ring is first revealed. Frodo’s bedroom lets the hobbit recover after his run-in with the Nazgûl. And Elrond’s study provides a place to chill when the Fellowship’s squabbling get a bit much.

The second section is an Elven tower, with statues of famous warriors past (read: grey minifigs). The final section is a gazebo, river and bridge, so you can recreate the scene where the Fellowship departs Rivendell.

There’s some Lego in this world, Mr. Frodo… and it’s worth fighting for

Talking about the set, Lego Design Master Mike Psaiki said: “Many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long time – but a great Lego Lord of the Rings set is never late. It arrives precisely when it means to!”

He said it was important to Lego to produce something special with its take on Rivendell, hence adding so much detail and creating “an engaging experience throughout the build to delight fans recreating scenes or proudly displaying Elrond’s home”.

To be among the first to get your hands on the Lego Icons Lord of the Rings Rivendell set – and meet the creative minds behind it – head to London’s Leicester Square store on 5 March. The designers will be there from 12:30–1:30, ready to sign sets – assuming Sauron doesn’t get them first.