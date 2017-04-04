Which Sonos should you buy?

Want to listen to your favourite band in every room of your house? Then there are few better options than a Sonos setup.

Sonos is the grandaddy of multi-room music, but you wouldn't know that to look at its products. There are very few companies who could claim to be as cool and stylish.

And a Sonos system is endlessly expandable, so you can start with one speaker and keep adding until your whole house is rigged to rock. But which speaker should be your first? Or, if you're adding to your collection, what shoud you get next?

We've condensed our reviews of every Sonos device - from the diminutive Play:1 to the TV-boosting PlayBase - to provide you with a one-stop shop for all the info and every rating you could possibly need. Multi-room music nirvana is but a few clicks away.