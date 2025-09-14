Time for a spring clean? Whether you’re tackling kitchen crumbs, a dusty rug or pet fluff on the sofa, the best vacuum makes light work of your household chores. That’s why we’ve swept up our favourites below.

From handheld helpers to robot vacs that can sweep while you sleep, the vacuum cleaners listed here will cover just about every domestic mess. We’ve included lightweight vacs for little spills, turbo models for serious dust-busting, and a range of options in between.

Clear as mud? We’ve also included some vacuum buying tips to tidy up what’s important and bin what’s not, along with direct links to help you bag the best deal.

Why you can trust Stuff: Our team of experts rigorously test each product and provide honest, unbiased reviews to help you make informed decisions. For more details, read how we test and rate products.

The best vacuums you can buy today:

The crumb catcher

1. Shark WV200UK

Rice. Coffee grounds. Little bits of garlic peel. Kitchen counters are littered with debris. Want an easier way to clean up than wiping into a cupped hand? Try this lightweight wand.

With a compact tank and eight-minute run time, it’s perfect for dealing with mini messes. One button empties the scraps, while the bundled charging base keeps it ready for your next culinary spillage.

The seat sucker 2. Dyson Car+Boat Sweeping things under the carpet might be a quick fix for in-car cleanliness, but lift the floor mats and all that automotive clutter will be revealed. Give your wagon a proper valet. Equipped with a motorised brush bar and 115 Air Watts of suction, this dinky Dyson is the hot hatch of Hoovers. Crew mess living up to its name? It can also get boat cabins looking ship shape.

The DIY duster

3. Ryobi 18V One+ Hand Vac Sawdust is the hallmark of a weekend well spent. When it’s time to clean up after your handiwork, this little sucker is the one for the job. Powered by the same 5A battery as other Ryobi One+ tools, its 34-minute run time should be enough to clear the garage of shavings, burrs and splinters. A crevice attachment means your clean-up can be as precise as your carpentry, too.

The surface switcher

4. Miele Duoflex HX1 Freddie Mercury knew how to vacuum in style. This natty number might not have his charisma, but it will help you dance from surface to surface. Shipped in three bold shades and built to last as long as Queen’s legacy, the HX1 can tell carpets from hard floors and adjust brush speed accordingly. It also works as a handheld, if you want to break free from a traditional stick setup. The dirt detector

5. Vax HomePro Detect Pet Furry floors are the downside of our four-legged friends. Luckily, this faithful companion can help to tame the shedding. Its head uses sensors to sniff out dirty patches and increase suction to suit, while built-in LEDs shine a light on hidden hairballs. Special brushes stop pet hair getting tangled – and like the most domesticated critter, it can even stand and stay by itself. The lightweight lifter

6. Halo Capsule X Housework might be a workout, but it shouldn’t leave you needing physio. Rest your wrist with this streamlined machine. Thanks to carbon fibre in the construction, the Capsule X hits the scales at just 2.6kg. That makes it lighter than most stick vacs, yet it still runs for 60 minutes. Need more endurance? You can swap in a fresh battery to continue the cleaning marathon. The easy emptier

7. Ultenic T10 Lite I Wanna Be Yours is the anthem for every vacuum cleaner. But this little bot doesn’t just want to breathe in your dust: it also wants to breathe it out again. Once it’s done a run around your gaffe, it returns to base to automatically empty its takings. And because it’s only 9.7cm tall, it can also help if you spill something under your settee. The moto mopper 8. Dreame L10s Pro Gen2 Lots of robot vacuums offer to mop, but most just drag a damp pad behind them. Not this one: twin spinning buffers wipe the floor with the competition. Fill the 300ml water tank and its DuoScrub system will automatically map and mop your crib. Rug recognition lifts the scrubbers and boosts suction when it hits carpet, while the app lets you set no-mop zones. The fluff flattener

9. iRobot Roomba 205 DustCompactor Even the best robot vacs need emptying eventually. Delay the inevitable with this clever critter. A built-in compactor continuously squashes everything that’s sucked up, meaning it can store up to 60 days’ dust without a bulky dock. The Roomba doesn’t empty itself, but thanks to its mop pad, edge sweeper and auto-mapping smarts, the rest of the cleaning rota is taken care of.

How to choose the best vacuum cleaner

Looking to buy the best vacuum but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Battery: Cordless vacs vary in stamina. Lightweight models might last just 10 minutes, while bulkier numbers can push an hour. The best strike a balance, with a few letting you swap batteries for multi-storey cleaning.

Cordless vacs vary in stamina. Lightweight models might last just 10 minutes, while bulkier numbers can push an hour. The best strike a balance, with a few letting you swap batteries for multi-storey cleaning. Power: Vacuum power is measured in Air Watts, while robot cleaners are rated in Pascals. More isn’t necessarily better: the best vacs have modes for different surfaces, adjusting to suck efficiently across carpets and hard floors.

Vacuum power is measured in Air Watts, while robot cleaners are rated in Pascals. More isn’t necessarily better: the best vacs have modes for different surfaces, adjusting to suck efficiently across carpets and hard floors. Capacity: Dust containers range from compact pods to bins that hold several litres. Smaller is easier to wield but requires frequent trips to the dustbin. Go bigger if you’ve got a lot of rooms to cover.

Dust containers range from compact pods to bins that hold several litres. Smaller is easier to wield but requires frequent trips to the dustbin. Go bigger if you’ve got a lot of rooms to cover. Accessories: Attachments can transform a vacuum. Many ship with nozzles for corners and car interiors, while some offer mini motorised heads for stairs. Pet tools have special brushes designed to tackle fur without getting tangled up.

Now check out Stuff’s guide to the best smart home devices reviewed and rated

