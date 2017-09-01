What to expect from Apple’s September 12 event

Blow up a hype balloon and peer into the future via entrails you’ve (worryingly – seek help) strung about, because it’s Apple event time. On 12 September, Apple will reveal all about shiny new devices you’ll immediately want to own.

If you’re in the US and gave Apple a magic eyebrow wiggle, you’ll be seated at ‘their place’ (Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater). For everyone else, there’s the live stream, which will start at 6pm in the UK (10am US Pacific time) – and likely require you use Apple kit or Edge to watch, because Android users are not worthy.

Until then, Stuff has pulled on its best guessing trousers to help pen the most perfect* Apple event predictions list on the entire internet.

* Unless some of these are wrong, in which case, just pretend this is satire or something.