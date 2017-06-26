Here's how to download the iOS 11 public beta

Just unveiled mere weeks ago at WWDC, Apple's iOS 11 brings a load of fresh tweaks to the iPhone and iPad operating system, but we probably won't see it release until September.

Luckily, you can jump the queue right now if you're a bit daring: Apple has just released the first public beta version of iOS 11, much as it did with iOS 10 last summer. Now anyone with a compatible phone or tablet can get rolling on the next big iOS right now. Yes, today!

Of course, you'll be playing with unfinished software, which can always pose some issues, and there's a whole process to opting into Apple's beta program that's a bit different than the usual iOS update process. Still curious? Here's how to get started, which devices are compatible, and why you might actually want to bother going through with it.