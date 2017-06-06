Why iOS 11 makes iPad awesome all over again

The iPad got the means to display two apps at once, by way of Split View in iOS 9. But the app picker for selecting or switching the second app seemed like it was cobbled together the night before the keynote, after which point development was abandoned.

The lack of a decent file manager has long been similarly frustrating, forcing various services and apps to awkwardly fill the void. Apple’s Document Picker. Dropbox. Box. Google Drive. Keeping track of iPad files is like a part-time job in itself.

Then there’s the inexplicable lack of drag and drop between apps in Split View, on a touchscreen tablet that couldn’t be more ideally suited to dragging and dropping content with an actual human finger. Instead, you get horribly fiddly selection/copy/paste, at odds with Apple’s entire history, given that it popularised drag and drop (and elegant computing interfaces) in the first place.

As Apple’s iOS 11 demo concluded, I got a sinking feeling. Surely that wasn’t it? Surely Apple wasn’t going to let the iPad languish for another year? Perhaps I’d got a bit too excited by Federico Viticci and Sam Beckett’s fictional iOS 11 video, which it suddenly turned out was impossible to will into reality.

And then Apple did it anyway.