6 things you need to know about the new 10.5in iPad Pro

The 10.5in iPad Pro gets a new A10x Fusion brain, which Apple reckons is more powerful than many current (non-Apple) laptops. The six-core CPU delivers up to 30% faster performance than the previous A9X chip, while the 12-core GPU has had an even bigger 40% bump. All of which should make it the most powerful Apple tablet yet.

It also gets something that Apple is calling ProMotion technology - which gives it better refresh rates of up to 120hz, double that of the usual 60hz, and which means that video playback should be smoother and crisper than ever. It’s also intelligent enough to adjust refresh rates as you use it, so that you get better battery life and consistently great display quality.

Nor is that power only evident on the inside: the new iPad Pro supports speedy USB-3.0 transfers and fast-charging for its 10-hour battery. All of those upgrades are also included in the new versions of the iPad Pro 12.9in model.