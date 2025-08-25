I couldn’t wait to fill up the new Hyundai Santa Fe and it’s as capable as I expected

Stuff Verdict If space is essential, the Hyundai Santa Fe makes total sense, with the added benefit of driving like something much more compact. The plug-in appeal will work for some too. Pros Lofty seven-seater has premium feel inside

Summertime means holidays for lots of folks and, if you’ve got people and stuff to get from one place to another, the new Hyundai Sante Fe more than fits the bill. This is a capacious seven-seat SUV that boasts eye-catching looks on the outside and acres of space on the inside. The latest incarnation has much more of an identity than earlier, rather innocuous editions, although there’s a rear end that adds a ‘love it or leave it’ twist into the mix.

Aside from the benefit of space, the latest Hyundai Santa Fe is now available as a plug-in hybrid, which makes the sizable SUV a good option for anyone doing lots of local runs. A home charger makes that thinking even more logical, because the Santa Fe can deliver just over 30 miles from battery power alone. Sure, there are rivals including the excellent Skoda Kodiaq that’ll go further on a charge, but anyone who does daily short hops should still investigate.

Even though the SUV sits on foundations that aren’t too different from earlier editions, with a 1.6-litre petrol engine providing the bulk of the power delivery, this dramatically shaped newbie is, I think, a fine contender against the likes of the Kia Sorento, the Mazda CX-80 as well as Peugeot’s 5008 to name but three. I also rather like the fact that the PHEV offers permanent four-wheel drive, which makes it very decent to drive in all sorts of conditions.

The styling

While some are in two minds about the design of the latest Hyundai Sante Fe, I’m rather fond of the decidedly boxy exterior lines. The fifth-generation version also benefits from this angular approach as it makes the interior more spacious too, which is always going to be a good thing for the people who are likely to buy it. The SUV is a little bigger than its predecessors, 45mm longer, but the loftiness of its shape is a definite bonus if you like being high up when behind the wheel.

The new Santa Fe can be had in three different trim grades: Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy, all of which have merit depending on how much your budget is. I had the latter model, which came with an impressive level of cometic flourishes as well as packing in all the toys on the inside. Admittedly, the first time I saw the latest Sante Fe I wasn’t quite sure, but it has grown on me. Up front, the H-light LED headlamps are dramatic, while out at the back the angular rear end is better in the metal than it looks in pictures.

My Calligraphy trim SUV looked really imposing, not just because of its size, but the way the chiselled arches and roof bars added on plenty of butch-ness. While I doubt most Santa Fe owners will be going far off the beaten track, the appeal is certainly one of rugged off-road readiness. Y’know, just in case.

The drive

I was expecting the Hyundai Santa Fe to be a bit of a handful, manly because of its size. Weirdly, however, climbing into the driving seat gave me the distinct feeling that the SUV was smaller than it actually is. Hyundai has done a neat job in making the new Santa Fe a really drivable thing, and despite those dimensions, it offers a behind the wheel experience than made me think I was in something far more compact.

However, the Santa Fe is best driven steadily because, if it’s pushed, the 1.6-litre petrol lump doesn’t feel as refined as it could be. This is a big old thing to lug around, so at times, the engine does sound a little laboured. I found it was much happier when I caressed the throttle as opposed to flooring it. And, to be honest, most owners of the Sante Fe will probably have passengers on board who wouldn’t appreciate attempts to drive speedily anyway.

I did like the ability to plug-in my test car and, to be fair, the 33.6 miles of promised range served me well during my week of mainly short runs. I think this sizable SUV could actually prove to be very frugal to run for anyone in the same position. Better still, motorways and longer runs taken with a leisurely approach seemed to keep the Sante Fe surprisingly economical too. That was even more impressive considering it was in permanent four-wheel drive. It’s not a fast car by any means, but much better to drive than I’d expected.

The technology

As I said earlier, the Calligraphy trim that I drove came with everything needed to keep everyone happy inside the cabin. Hyundai has a nice line in infotainment systems, and I rarely find much to grumble about with the features and functionality. There’s a beefy 12.3-inch driver display, supplemented by a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. That all worked just as well as it has in other Hyundai’s I’ve driven.

For convenience, there is plenty to keep front and back seat passengers powered up and connected, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer should it be needed too. Wireless charging, plentiful USB-C ports and some really neat electric seats in the front are additional highlights. There are quirky touches too, like the UV-C Sterilization Multi-tray, which apparently sterilizes the likes of smartphone and wallets in transit, plus a digital key option to control the locks via your phone being another obvious bonus.

Hyundai Santa Fe verdict

I’m a big fan of the latest Hyundai Sante Fe, which is impressive considering the reinvented SUV has been around in one form or another for over twenty years now. While the Kia Sorento is a cheaper option for anyone who loves a Korean SUV, with even more rival options for those happy to look farther afield, this is a solid people carrier that is definitely distinctive on the looks front.

The PHEV edition works best for me, but anyone without home charging might find the regular hybrid edition the better bet. Either way though, the Sante Fe is well worth investigating, especially if interior space is a must-have.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 If space is essential, the Hyundai Santa Fe makes total sense, with the added benefit of driving like something much more compact. The plug-in appeal will work for some too. Pros Lofty seven-seater has premium feel inside Feels smaller to drive than it actually is Good levels of kit and nicely finished off Cons Angular design style proves a little divisive EV-only range is handy but not amazing There are cheaper rivals to consider

Hyundai Santa Fe technical specifications

Powertrain petrol engine + electric motor Battery 13.8kWh Power 253bhp Torque 0-62mph 9.3sec Top speed 112mph Range 33.6 miles (EV-only) Cargo volume 621 litres