We've used iOS 11 - these are our 8 favourite new features

WWDC has come and gone, introducing a slew of new MacBooks, iMac desktops and iPads - but it's the software they'll be running on that took centre stage.

iOS 11 is due to arrive later in the year, and while a developer preview is available right now, it's exactly that. Only registered developers can get their hands on it, so they can give feedback on the operating system and make sure their apps will work right out of the gate.

That doesn't mean we didn't get the chance to try it out ahead of time, though. Apple invited us to its London HQ to show off iOS 11 before it drops in Q3 2017, potentially alongside a new phone (or three) in September.

Here's what you've got to look forward to.