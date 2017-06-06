The 11 best new features in iOS 11

One of the biggest problems with smart assistants right now is that you know you’re talking to a smart assistant. Stilted speech and dodgy enunciation gives the game away every time.

Apple is trying to change that in iOS 11, with improvements to Siri’s voice so she (or he, should you prefer) sounds a lot more natural.

She’s also smarter than ever, with the ability to translate directly from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish, and will serve up better suggestions too, thanks to new “on-device learning”.

This means Siri will learn the things you’re interested in based on your usage of Safari, News, Mail and Messages, and will put it to use in clever ways. Think better typing suggestions or the offer of adding in a calendar entry when you book something online.

Privacy concerns begone too – though the information will be shared across your devices, it’s yours and yours only. Apple won’t get a look in.