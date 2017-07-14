Apple iPhone 8: everything we know so far

Every iPhone launch is a big deal, but the iPhone 8 looks like being the most significant new phone release for years.

That's because this year marks the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone's launch in 2007, and all the signs are that Apple is going to massively overhaul its flagship device. We’re expecting the announcement of a premium iPhone 8, alongside more minor upgrades (which we’ll call the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, and cover in a separate article).

So what's in store? We've rounded up everything we know so far about the new phone, from its release date to its new features and its likely price. You'll find a mixture of hard news and entirely unsubstantiated rumours - but don't worry, because we'll guide you through every one of them and tell you what you should believe. On with the show...