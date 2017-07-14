Apple iPhone 8: everything we know so far

Every iPhone launch is a big deal, but the iPhone 8 looks like being the most significant new phone release for years.
That's because this year marks the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone's launch in 2007, and all the signs are that Apple is going to massively overhaul its flagship device. We’re expecting the announcement of a premium iPhone 8, alongside more minor upgrades (which we’ll call the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, and cover in a separate article).
So what's in store? We've rounded up everything we know so far about the new phone, from its release date to its new features and its likely price. You'll find a mixture of hard news and entirely unsubstantiated rumours - but don't worry, because we'll guide you through every one of them and tell you what you should believe. On with the show...
When will the Apple iPhone 8 be out?
As a rule, Apple launches its smartphones in the second week of September. This has been the case since 2012’s iPhone 5 launch, and thus far we’ve heard little to suggest that the cycle is going to be adjusted this year. The smart money is on Apple holding a single event to announce both the iPhone 8 and the 7S/7S Plus models.
There have been, however, several reports that production of the iPhone 8 model has been slower than expected due to problems with the model’s AMOLED screen and/or fingerprint scanner, which is thought to sit under the screen’s glass rather than in a home button (more on those features below). Depending on which report you read, this could result in a delay of either “three to four weeks” or “one to two months” in the phone’s on sale date, pushing it into October or November 2017.
With respected outlets like CNBC reporting on these iPhone 8 production problems, we have to assume there’s at least a grain of truth in them. Anyway, what’s a couple of weeks extra to wait?