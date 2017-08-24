Apple Watch 3: everything we know so far

The Apple Watch 2 is easily our favourite smartwatch, but it’s still some way short of gadget perfection.

Demanding fans have requested everything from built-in LTE to sleep-tracking and a sharper screen.

Of course, this growing wish list doesn’t take into account the laws of physics. But it seems that at least some of these features will be arriving with the imminent launch of an Apple Watch 3.

Rumours suggest the third installment of the Apple Watch series will be unveiled at the same September 12 event as the iPhone 8.

So how will Apple manage the balancing act of adding new features to the Apple Watch without turning it into a wrist-mounted walkie talkie? Here are the most likely suggestions from the rumour mill.