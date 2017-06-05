The iMac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever

Optimus Prime. The Tesla Model S P100D. A vindaloo curry from Brick Lane, London. These are just a few of the most potent forces known to man, but none of them are quite as powerful as the new iMac Pro.

Simply put, Apple’s first new desktop computer since 2009 is an absolute beast. Built for professional video and graphics work, this machine comes with a cavalcade of top-of-the-range specs including a 5K display, an all-new AMD Radeon Vega graphics GPU and up to an 18-core Xeon processor.

Don’t know what any of that is? Basically, it’s all really, really fancy and exactly what ardent iMac users have been crying out for. Of course there’s more to the new Pro than its speed, so we’ve got all the details below in a form that won’t make your head explode.