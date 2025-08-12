This TCL monitor’s tech is making me consider a switch from my Apple display

I use an Apple Studio Display daily – it looks great on my desk, and the screen is rather good too. But now that I’m using a recent MacBook Pro with a 120Hz display, I can notice the slower 60Hz refresh rate on the Studio Display. And I think TCL’s newest series of gaming monitors are going to sway me away from my Apple display – I’m not even a gamer!

TCL’s trio of new QD-Mini LED screens all come with Mini LED panels, which mean that pictures are going to look flawless. And all three of them have a refresh rate of 180Hz or higher, so there are no worries there.

The one that’s really caught my eye is the 27G64. On paper, it’s an ideal midpoint between raw gaming power and day-to-day usability. It’s a 27-inch QHD panel with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The HDR600 certification means this thing promises vibrant colours and deep contrasts that make lighting effects in games actually feel like lighting effects – not just slightly brighter blobs.

Add in 97% DCI-P3 colour coverage and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, and you’ve got something that could hold its own against some very pricey TV tech. Even the built-in low blue light feature is something that I want for late night work.

Of course, TCL didn’t stop there. If you’re the type who lives for twitchy eSports precision, the 25G64 is your best bet. It offers a 300Hz refresh rate, 24.5 inches of Full HD, and compatibility with both FreeSync and G-SYNC. And then there’s the 34R83Q, an ultrawide curved QHD behemoth at 34 inches. It offers panoramic immersion with DisplayHDR 1400 certification and the kind of contrast ratio that makes shadows look almost uncomfortably real.

Pricing for TCL’s newest gaming monitors is refreshingly un-scary, considering the specs on offer. The 27G64 comes in at £349, the 25G64 at £299, and the 34R83Q at £749. They’re all available now on Amazon and other retailers. US pricing and availability is yet to be announced.