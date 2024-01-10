The more I hear about Vision Pro, the more I can’t make up my mind

I’ll confess, I’m a sucker for Apple’s top hardware. And the software too. The entire ecosystem, really. Call me whatever name you want – I like what I like. Despite a background in startups and an obvious interest in gadgets, VR has never really appealed to me. I’ve never really… got it.

AR looks better, when you can shrink it down to something that I could actually walk around wearing. But you can imagine my excitement when Apple (of all companies) announced a mixed reality headset called Vision Pro.

Debuting back at Apple’s WWDC conference last June, the new device was a pretty significant announcement. It’s Apple’s first entry into the mixed reality space. And it’s the first new product category in a few years. It’s exciting, it’s new, and it’s definitely shiny. But it’s a VR headset at the end of the day, which you already know I’m not so keen on. So, how’s an Apple user to feel?

You’d think that the more we hear about Apple’s headset, the more things would make sense. But the opposite has happened – I simply can’t make up my mind. If anything, I’m more certain about being uncertain about Vision Pro.

Why so confusing, Vision Pro?

Every single aspect is somewhat confusing, in the fact it makes me both excited and concerned. It’s like every piece of information we know about the headset is some sort of tech oxymoron.

Let’s start with the price. With a starting price of $3,499, Apple’s Vision Pro isn’t exactly what you’d call pocket-friendly. This high cost might make even the most die-hard Apple fans hesitate before reaching for their wallets​​​​ – me included. And I know the whole spiel. It’s the first headset, Apple wants to make it the best, a consumer one is coming, and all the rest. But that’s not very category-defining. Every new product Apple has made has had an entry-level point for all consumers. And that seems most important for a headset, no? Where one of the biggest challenges is going to be to get regular people using it… once they even know what it does.

Some of the smaller details we’ve heard more recently are confusing. Vision Pro comes with 256GB storage as standard, but it looks like there might be a spec up to 1TB. But media and spatial content is all pretty hefty. How soon before I get storage warning pop-ups for the headset and my iCloud account? And then there’s the roll-out plans. You can pre-order January 19 (in the US), and it ships out on February 2. But we’ve not actually seen the product other than at the initial reveal.

No Apple execs have been seen wearing it, and press coverage hasn’t really shown it in action. Even the rumoured review schedule has the media going for two guided sessions before they get a headset and can actually review it… days before it ships out. Buying something that you can’t see, haven’t seen in public, and hasn’t even been reviewed is a tough sell.

The core functionality is also confusing. We’re talking about a device that’s not just about virtual reality (VR), but also throws augmented reality (AR) into the mix, promising a full-blown spatial computing experience. Vision Pro runs on Apple’s new visionOS, aiming to seamlessly integrate with iOS and iPadOS apps, which means a gigantic app universe right at your eyeballs​​​​.

And then there’s the EyeSight feature – a clever trick that shows your eyes to the world even as you’re lost in your VR/AR experience, keeping you connected to reality (or at least somewhat)​​. I’m confident this is what will make the Vision Pro work, as Apple knows it’s software. But what am I going to do with it when it’s on. Watch content? Play games? All the pretty software in the world doesn’t make that a compelling pitch to me.

It’s not you, it’s me. Or is it?

Call it self-reflection or call it predicting what the comments might say – maybe it’s me. Maybe I’m the cynic. I don’t like VR, after all. So why would I like the Vision Pro? Well, Apple’s making it for one, so I’m starting out already somewhat on board (whether my bias is good or bad). But maybe it just is the Vision Pro.

The more we hear about it, the more uncertain I become. And if I’ve got so many questions about it, you can bet that someone who hasn’t used a VR headset before is going to have more. Maybe the reviews will let us know more. Maybe when it ships out, we’ll be more confident. Or maybe, you won’t be sold on it until you actually have one.

The interest is there, my curiosity is piqued. But I’m just not quite sold yet. And I suspect I’m not the only one.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home