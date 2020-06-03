Stuff Suggests: your weekly entertainment fix (03/06/2020)

We’re beset by choice in media these days, and just picking out something to play, listen to, read or watch on any particular evening can turn into a Herculean task.

That’s why we’ve started Stuff Suggests, a new weekly article that aims to open your eyes to films, games, books, albums and more that you might have otherwise missed. With the current circumstances confining most of us to our homes for the foreseeable future, we’re all in need of ways to escape not only boredom but our immediate surroundings – and we think these suggestions will be just the ticket.

Remember to check back each week for a whole new raft of hidden gems, must-experience classics and more.

Words by Sam Kieldsen.