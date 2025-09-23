Xiaomi 17 Pro flagship phones have an awesome screen on the back – but you won’t be able to buy them (yet)

We’ve known for a little while that Xiaomi is unveiling the 15T and 15T Pro smartphones in Europe this week during a Munich-based event with the tagline ‘far closer’ suggesting a photography focus.

Rumoured prices suggest €649 and €799, both with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in addition to Android 15 (no Android 16 as yet it seems). It’s also been suggested that the Xiaomi Watch S4 and OpenWear Stereo Pro earphones will also appear.

However, that’s not all Xiaomi is set to announce this week with the company’s president Lu Weibing confirming a 25 September event in China that will see its next flagship Xiaomi 17 phones debut. No, there’s no Xiaomi 16, seemingly in order to match Apple’s naming.

According to rumour, the 17 lineup seems to include a base mode and two variants of a Pro-level version which, it’s suggested, will be called Pro and Pro Max (sigh).

The Pro versions of the phones will have a very interesting feature; a small display around the camera ‘island’ (that bit that Apple was trying to call the ‘plateau’ during the iPhone 17 launch).

Sadly though, these will be China-only for now – you won’t be able to buy them in Europe or the UK as yet (and they won’t be available officially in the US like many other Chinese devices).

They seem set to use the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform being announced imminently at Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit event. This explains the slightly odd timing of both events, with the 17 series launch presumably timed to match the new Snapdragon.

However, the 15T models are set to use premium MediaTek Dimensity hardware – though it won’t be the very latest Dimensity chip that MediaTek has announced. But since the 17 will be announced – and the 16 not existing – the 15T will surely seem artificially old to consumers who research the latest Xiaomi devices to buy.

Xiaomi also recently announced the 6.9in FHD+ Redmi 15 with a huge 7000mAh battery which the company says will keep juiced for two days. It’s available in three colours: Sandy Purple, Titan Gray, and Midnight Black, with two variants: 6GB+128GB for £159 or 8GB+256GB for £189.