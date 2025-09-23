The world’s most-powerful all-in-one record player is a must for any retro-inspired living room

First revealed to me in a sneak peek earlier this year, the Century family celebrates the first 100 years of Philips audio. There are five new products – all with quirky music-related names (as well as boring product codes) – but really it’s about the turntables and headphones, which are all-in-one systems designed to take on brands like Victrola and Crosley. We now know they’ll appear in October and there’s also confirmed pricing too.

Like those other companies, the aesthetic here is unashamedly retro, with wood finishes and 1950s-1970s styling.

The Tina: (Philips V9000, main pic above) – is the world’s most powerful, all-in-one integrated turntable system according to Philips. It offers 120W RMS output power in a 2.1 arrangement including a 4in bass reflex subwoofer. There’s also plenty of options for listening to other stuff aside from vinyl with a DAB+/FM radio, USB playback and RCA Aux audio-in on board. The system also has a full-size 6.3mm headphone socket.. You can also stream music via Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast, while external Bluetooth speakers can also be paired.. Priced at €449.99/£399.99

The Stevie: (Philips V3000) – is an entry level integrated turntable system. It’s a three-speed, belt driven turntable with an Audio Technica MM cartridge. There’s 12W RMS power output with two full range, bass reflex speakers. Again it can be hooked up to other Bluetooth speakers, while you can stream to the device via Bluetooth 5.4. Priced at €149.99/£129.99

The Janet: (Philips V2000) – is a classic styled portable radio with DAB+/FM. This celebrates Philips’ development of early radio gear including the Pentode tube in 1925 – it looks retro yet has a display to show station info and song titles. Priced at €79.99/£69.99

The Freddie: (Philips SHP9500CY) – is a retro styled, open backed, over-ear wired headphone. Priced at €99.99/£99.99

The Ringo: (Philips H2000) – is an iconic design, compact & light weight on-ear headphone. It’ll sell for €29.99/£29.99