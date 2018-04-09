Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Apple iPhone X: Which is best?

Apple's iPhone X currently sits at the top of the smartphone price scale, dangling its dazzling design and top-end specs above the competition – but it's too far out of reach for those of us who've already splurged our gadget pocket money elsewhere.

As great of a phone as Apple put together, spending £999 on a smartphone just isn't necessary. You're welcome to, of course – but you can get a lot of smartphone for a lot less money than that. And that's where Sony's new Xperia XZ2 falls. With a lot of horsepower yet slightly more modest design and components, there's £300 between these handsets.

So if you're considering one of these phones in the coming months, should you spend big on the iPhone X or be responsible and consider Sony's latest? Here's how this comparison shakes out, now that we've fully reviewed the Xperia XZ2.