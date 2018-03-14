Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: Which is best?

The Pixel 2 XL is Google's ultimate vision of an Android phone, and it's a pretty fantastic one at that – the killer camera, gorgeous screen, and pure OS experience make it a strong pick.

But there are phones we've coveted above the Pixel 2 XL: the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which are approaching nearly a year on the market and have been our favourite phones for that entire span. But the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ release later this week, and they are poised to supplant their predecessors as the must-have flagships.

The Galaxy S9+ and the Pixel 2 XL are very comparable in a lot of ways, but each has its perks – and if you're about to splash out on a pricey phone, there are reasons to consider each of these above the other. Here's how this battle shakes out, now that we've reviewed the Galaxy S9+.