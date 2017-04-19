Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T: Which is best?

The OnePlus 3T packs a 3,410mAh battery, which is an improvement from the 3,000mAh cell found in the original OnePlus 3. However, we had some weird results when we tested it out, actually seeing faster drain from video playback tests. In terms of everyday use, however, it's a solid all-day performer – it's not built for more, but it should give you until sleeptime.

The Galaxy S8, meanwhile, uses a smaller 3,000mAh battery, but we saw strong results in our testing. It lasted all day and still gave us about 30% left to play with by the time our heads hit the pillow. Both phones have fast charging capabilities, but only the Galaxy S8 has wireless charging in this matchup.

When it comes to additional perks, Samsung's premium touch really starts to stand out. For example, the OnePlus 3T doesn't have a microSD slot to expand its storage from the built-in 64GB or 128GB (the latter is £30 extra). The Galaxy S8 can take a 256GB microSD card, however, to supplement the 64GB that's found inside.

The Galaxy S8 also offers the Gear VR headset, which packs in some great game and app experiences, as well as the DeX dock for turning your phone into a desktop PC of sorts using an external monitor. It also has iris scanning, which might come in handy since the S8's fingerprint sensor is admittedly in an awkward spot on the back. Look, a negative!

Also, the Galaxy S8 is IP68-rated water and dust resistant. The OnePlus 3T has none of that, which is surely one of its biggest sins as modern smartphone.

Look, the OnePlus 3T gives you just about everything you need as a streamlined, super-capable phone, but it doesn't have the added benefits. You'll pay more for the Galaxy S8, but you can also do a lot more with it. Again, if money isn't your key concern…

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8