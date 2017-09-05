Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 Plus: Which is best?

The Galaxy S8 Plus, along with its smaller sibling, has one of the best smartphone cameras on the market today – although we wouldn't say the 12-megapixel sensor is the all-around best. But in any case, it's totally top-notch.

The Galaxy Note 8 has that same camera on the back, but then it adds another 12MP sensor alongside it, following the same kind of dual-camera approach as the iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5, and other top handsets today.

In other words, there's really no way for the Note 8 to lose this particular battle. It appears to have the same f/1.7, dual-pixel autofocus camera as the S8 line, but then it adds a f/2.4 sensor with phase-detect autofocus alongside it, allowing optical-esque variable zoom without shedding detail as well as bokeh-packing portrait-like shots.

It's also a slight improvement over the iPhone 7 Plus camera, since the optical image stabilisation is found in both sensors. And the bokeh is even better, since Samsung's Live Focus functionality lets you tweak the amount of the effect, as well as adjust it afterwards using the two resulting shots.

Overall, it's an excellent camera, and the everyday shots are typically vibrant in Samsung's familiar fashion - maybe too vibrant for some of you, but hard to argue with when you lay eyes on them. In short: it's the Galaxy S8 camera, but with great extra perks.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 8