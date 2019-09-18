Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Which is best?

We're nine months into 2019, and one phone has ruled our top smartphones list for most of them: the Huawei P30 Pro and its amazing 10x zoom camera.

Of course, the Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro held that spot beforehand, so Huawei's been tough to beat over the last year and a half. But tougher and tougher competition may be on the horizon, as evidenced by the newly-released Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

Yes, it's still the stylus-packing phone, which has made it feel increasingly niche in recent years – but this newly-added plus-sized version aims to out-premium every other phone on the market today with an enormous screen and a flashy design. Will it do the trick? Here's how we think these two phones compare, now that we've reviewed the Note 10+.