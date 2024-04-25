Microsoft Xbox One X vs Sony PlayStation 4 Pro: which is best?

Power: X Marks the Spot

Before we start this section, here’s the TL;DR version: the Xbox One X is by far the most powerful games console you can currently buy. Want to know why, and what difference it makes? Then read on. But brace yourself – because this might get a bit technical.

The PlayStation 4 Pro uses an upgraded AMD Jaguar/Radeon chip that provides 4.2 teraflops of graphics processing capabilities – a massive leap up from the 1.84 teraflop GPU in the original PS4 (both have 8GB RAM).

What does that mean? Well, both PS4 consoles play the exact same games, but on the PS4 Pro, you have the benefit of running at higher resolutions. Some games can output natively at 4K resolution, which packs in four times the pixels of 1080p full HD. Others run somewhere in between those benchmarks and then are upscaled to 4K.

In either case, you get a crisper-looking result that cuts out jaggies and really lets the game assets shine. And the PS4 Pro’s power also allows for steadier frame rates and smoother performance, not to mention additional details and effects. It all depends on how the developers use the extra muscle, but the differences can be impressive.

What about the Xbox One X? Well, much like the PS4 Pro, it’s still built on the same platform as the older hardware. It runs all the same Xbox One games – both old games and new ones. But with a new GPU that allows for 6 teraflops of graphics output (along with 12GB RAM), it’s a dramatic improvement over the 1.3 teraflops from the original Xbox One. It also has 40 compute units to play with, over the 12 from the original Xbox One.

Winner: Microsoft Xbox One X