Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro: The weigh-in

Huawei just unveiled the Mate 30 Pro, and as the sequel to the Mate 20 Pro – previously our favourite phone in the world – we're pretty stroked to wrap our paws around it.

Unfortunately, Huawei's problems with the United States mean there's no Google services on it… at all. And that could really suck the life out of what otherwise might've been one of the year's best phones. Still, the hardware looks fantastic, so maybe there's hope.

It's launching at the same time as Apple's iPhone 11 line, which lightly evolves the previous iPhone XS/XR models with some seriously sweet-looking new cameras and other tweaks. Can the Mate 30 Pro take down the iPhone 11 Pro? Here's what we think based on specs and our hands-on experience with each.