Five Apple Arcade crackers that’ll give you an instant gaming hit

Apple Arcade landed with a whump. 71 games showed up at once, all angling for attention.

One weekend later, it’s impossible to know the best titles from all 71. So Stuff has instead spent hours digging into Apple Arcade and unearthed five titles that’ll give you an instant gaming blast on your iPhone.

There are of course deeper games on the App Store – Oceanhorn 2’s Zelda-like adventuring; the Super Smash Bros. meets plastic bricks of Lego Brawls; visual stunner (that very much needs a controller) Sayonara Wild Hearts – and we’ll cover those soon.

For now, though, try these five when you’ve signed up for your free month and want a superb quickfire gaming fix.