The best anti-Prime Day deals from eBay

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and eBay’s getting in on the action and crashing the party with 15 days of deals.

But instead of shelling our on a membership to get these deals, no account is required. In fact, eBay is rubbing it in extra with what they’re calling £79 deals - a bunch of special offers available for the price of Amazon Prime.

More and more deals will be announced every day, including price slashes on products from Oral B, Google, Kärcher, De’Longhi, Simba and Vax.

You can see all the deals on offer right here, but if you’re getting a little lost in the hundreds of offers, fear not! We’ve found some of the best deals below.