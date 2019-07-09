The best anti-Prime Day deals from eBay

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and eBay’s getting in on the action and crashing the party with 15 days of deals.
But instead of shelling our on a membership to get these deals, no account is required. In fact, eBay is rubbing it in extra with what they’re calling £79 deals - a bunch of special offers available for the price of Amazon Prime.
More and more deals will be announced every day, including price slashes on products from Oral B, Google, Kärcher, De’Longhi, Simba and Vax.
You can see all the deals on offer right here, but if you’re getting a little lost in the hundreds of offers, fear not! We’ve found some of the best deals below.
The best £79 deals
Amazon Prime is £79 for a year (try it for free here). For that amount, eBay is giving you some amazing deals. And what’s more, they’re actually cheaper than what you can find on the big A.
Google Home Hub and Chromecast - save £28.99 compared to Amazon
Oral-B Genius 8000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush - save £26 compared to Amazon
De'Longhi Distinta Espresso Machine - save £16.10 compared to Amazon
The best Currys PC World deals on Amazon
Beyond the Black Tag Event deals, Currys PC World are slashing prices on eBay too. It’s part of their Big Clearance event, where you could save 40% on big brands.
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro - just £109 (save £100)
Google Pixel Slate Chromebook - just £599 (save £150)
The best gaming deals
eBay’s anti-Prime Day deals are all good, but there are plenty more discounted prices across the site! We’ve gone hunting for them - starting with gaming.
PS4 500GB Console - just £219.99
Nintendo Switch Grey Console - just £275.99
Nintendo Switch Neon Red - Neon Blue - just £275.99
Xbox One S 1TB with Battlefield V - just £264.99
The best TV deals
Looking to upgrade your living room TV? You can get a 4K telly for under £300 - some of the many Sound & Vision deals.
Samsung UE55NU7300 55in Curved Ultra HD HDR TV - just £449
LG 43UK6300PLB UHD 43in TV Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - just £299
LG 65UM7450PLA 65in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant - just £799
Toshiba 55X9863DB X986 55in TV Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED - just £849
Panasonic TX-49FX550B FX550 49in 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - just £347
The best gadget deals
And rather than ending this with another categorised list, we’ve looked across all the gadget categories and picked five of our favourite deals - from personal transportation to photography.
Zinc Electric Gyro Longboard - just £134.99
Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch - just £206.99
Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera - just £59.99
Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker - just £119