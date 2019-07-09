Features

The best anti-Prime Day deals from eBay

eBay takes the fight to Amazon - here are the best anti-Prime Day deals.
by 

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and eBay’s getting in on the action and crashing the party with 15 days of deals.

But instead of shelling our on a membership to get these deals, no account is required. In fact, eBay is rubbing it in extra with what they’re calling £79 deals - a bunch of special offers available for the price of Amazon Prime.

More and more deals will be announced every day, including price slashes on products from Oral B, Google, Kärcher, De’Longhi, Simba and Vax.

You can see all the deals on offer right here, but if you’re getting a little lost in the hundreds of offers, fear not! We’ve found some of the best deals below.

The best £79 deals

Amazon Prime is £79 for a year (try it for free here). For that amount, eBay is giving you some amazing deals. And what’s more, they’re actually cheaper than what you can find on the big A.

Google Home Hub and Chromecast - save £28.99 compared to Amazon

Oral-B Genius 8000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush - save £26 compared to Amazon

De'Longhi Distinta Espresso Machine - save £16.10 compared to Amazon

The best Currys PC World deals on Amazon

Beyond the Black Tag Event deals, Currys PC World are slashing prices on eBay too. It’s part of their Big Clearance event, where you could save 40% on big brands.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro - just £109 (save £100)

Google Pixel Slate Chromebook - just £599 (save £150)

Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop - just £349 (save £80)

The best gadget deals

And rather than ending this with another categorised list, we’ve looked across all the gadget categories and picked five of our favourite deals - from personal transportation to photography.

Zinc Electric Gyro Longboard - just £134.99

Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch - just £206.99

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera - just £59.99

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker - just £119

Sony A5100 Mirrorless Camera - just £349.99