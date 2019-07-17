Dr. Mario World shows Nintendo needs to course correct on mobile

Nintendo has been making waves again. The Japanese giant stole the headlines earlier this week with the unveiling of the streamlined Switch Lite (which you can read about here), and also turned heads over its curious handling of Dr. Mario World - a new mobile title that's significant for being, well, bang average.

That might sound like a nasty swipe at a game that's by no means terrible, but it's the blunt truth. At a quick glance, Dr. Mario World has all the trappings of a pleasant enough match-3 effort, and comes across as a polished if rather derivative puzzler that offers a satisfying base challenge while using a handful of carefully curated mechanics to mix things up.

Essentially a cross between Candy Crush and Tetris, Dr. Mario World requires players to match blocks - known as capsules, in this case - to clear levels of colourful viruses. Capsules can be repositioned and rotated after they've been dropped into a level and unlike most match-3's fall from the bottom up. That in combination with a competitive multiplayer mode adds a dash of spice to the tried and tested puzzle formula that's flourished on smartphones, even if it doesn't do enough to make Dr. Mario World feel like a true pioneer of the genre.

Still, it's hardly a crime that Dr. Mario World doesn't reinvent the wheel, right? It's still a servicable game elevated by some familiar Nintendo sheen, and that'll be good enough for most people. No, the biggest issue with Dr. Mario World is how it takes a cynical nosedive into monetisation bedlam after roping players in with its initial promise.