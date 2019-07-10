5 things you need to know about the Nintendo Switch Lite

The rumours are true: the Nintendo Switch is shrinking – and shaving off a chunk of the price tag in the process.

Nintendo just announced the Switch Lite, a handheld-only edition that's a little bit smaller and trims some key features from the equation, including the detachable controllers and TV support. On the other hand, it's colorful and cute, lasts a little bit longer, and is much cheaper than the full-bodied Switch.

It's rolling out this autumn, and we've got the full scoop on what to expect. Here's what you need to know.