What Nintendo’s done with Labo is let you create a mass of new accessories using only cardboard. That might make it sound massively overpriced – £60 for a few sheets of cardboard! – but really what you’re paying for is the ingenuity behind how the Toy-Cons combine with the Switch.

The RC car is the simplest of the six launch Toy-Cons, in that it’s, well, just a car. The Joy-Cons slot on to its sides and you use the main Switch unit as your RC controller to drive it around, race it against other Toy-Con cars, and play a sort of Robot Wars-style sumo game with it.

Ultimately it does what cars do, though, and it probably wouldn’t hold a child’s attention for that long on its own. That said, there are hints of what’s to come: you can customise the controls to a huge degree, using sound or motion to make it spring to life in much the same way as you can a Sphero.

The fishing rod is also fairly limited in terms of gameplay, although the fishing game it works with is great fun for a few minutes, as you delicately try to entice fish on to your line then frantically reel them in. My kids certainly enjoyed it. And again, you can also use the rod in other games; more on this later.

The piano is really quite neat. Once it’s built you slot the Switch into the front and the Joy-Cons into the side, then plink and plonk at it as your musical talent (or lack of) allows. You can select several different sounds – the cat miaow was a clear winner here – and record your tracks for later playback.

What’s more, when playing your tune back you can record a new tune over the top of it, allowing you to successively layer tracks just as you would with a proper setup. Well, alright, not just as you would – this is only a cardboard piano with 13 keys, after all. Still, given that you can lay down a total of eight channels, it allows for a fairly complex composition. Or, where my kids were concerned, an unlistenable mess.

The motorbike is also great: it gives you cardboard handlebars either side of the Switch screen, and you can drive it by leaning from side to side. There’s even a throttle on one side, operated by twisting the cardboard towards you, and you start it up with an ignition button. It was, in one daughter’s words, “just like driving a real motorbike” – although how she’d know at the age of eight I’m not sure.

The house offers a multitude of mini-games. It comes with three sort of plug-like er... plug-ins, which slot into either one of the three holes on the sides/bottom. The differing combinations control which game you play, so putting one on one side and one on the bottom will give you a different game from if you put one on each side. The mini-games are simple but fun – one has you driving a minecart along a track picking up gems and avoiding bombs, another gives you a pet to look after and make-over.

Those five Toy-Cons all come with the Variety Kit, and that’s probably the one to get if you want all-round family entertainment. It certainly seems like the best value for money, given that the robot is a tenner more expensive and only has the one game. Then again, what a game it is.