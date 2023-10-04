Disney+ password sharing crackdown: what Disney plans to do if you share your login

To catch up on the latest shows and movies, most turn to streaming services these days. While it’s technically against the terms and conditions, we’ve all been guilty of sharing passwords here and there. But the streamers aren’t all that happy about it, and are coming to put an end to it.

Earlier this year, Netflix put a stop to sharing your login details. The crackdown means the platform is catching out people piggybacking on other accounts. And the mouse isn’t all too happy about people sharing passwords on his platform, either.

Disney+ is planning to start cracking down on password sharing. The scheme is going to start rolling out in November in Canada, and will likely spread across the globe afterwards. But how exactly is this going to work. Here’s what we know about Disney+’s password sharing crackdown so far.

How is Disney+ stopping password sharing?

CEO Bob Iger previously expressed that he wants to crack down on password sharing in 2024. But it seems the clamp down is starting early, with some subscribers already being warned that they need to stop sharing passwords.

Disney+ subscribers in Canada have received an email explaining that they must stop password sharing by November 1. The streamer’s terms of services are also being updated to reflect this. For now, the change only affects those in Canada – but it won’t be long until subscribers across the globe are met with the same rules.

What Disney+’s password sharing crackdown means

With the house of mouse getting wise to subscribers sharing passwords, Disney+ is going to start cracking down on password sharing. It’s unclear exactly how this will work, but it will likely involve tracking IP addresses that access accounts. From this, the streaming platform will be able to work out if the account is being accessed by other households.

It’s also unclear what punishment may befall anybody that shares their password. Netflix explains that it could terminate accounts if they continue password sharing. Despite its friendly face, Disney might be just as hard on subscribers.

What are the rules for passwords on Disney+?

Disney+ is in the process of updating its terms to restrict password sharing with those outside your household. And household refers to one location, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a family spread across different parts of the world. The terms state:

Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.

