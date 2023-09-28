Disney+ has axed a key feature, here’s what’s been removed

Following being locked indoors away from a certain virus and with people living further away from one another, group watching has skyrocketed in popularity on streaming platforms.

These features let you virtually watch a show with someone else, syncing your pauses – just like you’re in the same room. But it seems Michael the Mouse has had enough socialising, as Disney+ is axing its popular GroupWatch feature.

As explained on the Disney+ help center, “As of September 18, 2023, the GroupWatch feature will no longer be available on Disney+. We’re always working to deliver the best product experience, and as part of recent updates, the GroupWatch feature was removed.”

It’s unclear exactly why the feature got the axe, but you won’t find it on the streaming platform any longer. This comes after a change to pricing tiers earlier this year, limiting features for existing subscribers that don’t upgrade. It looks like the house of mouse is starting to crack down on its streaming service.

If you’re still keen to watch your favourite shows with others, there are other streaming platforms with similar features. Amazon Prime offers watch parties, and there are external tools that work with Netflix. But to get your Disney+ fix with others, you might need to take matters into your own hands. You can consider using video call options or Apple’s SharePlay.

