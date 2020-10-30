Clash of the consoles: PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X

Pandemic be damned: nothing, apparently, can stop the launch of the next generation of games consoles, nor the immense hype built around them.

As promised, Sony and Microsoft are both releasing new hardware in November, each promising significantly more power and speed than their predecessors along with other perks and upgrades that are sure to feel like must-haves to fans still clutching their rapidly ageing current-gen boxes. This time around, however, it’s not as simple a decision as ‘PlayStation or Xbox’. That’s just step 1.

On the Sony side, the PS5 is the core console but there’s also a cheaper Digital Edition that kicks the disc drive into touch for a download-only future; and while the Xbox Series X represents Microsoft’s supercharged vision of native 4K gaming, the Series S hits the 2K middle ground between power and price.

In truth, neither launch is happening completely unscathed by the state of the world. The Xboxes arguably took the biggest hit with the late-breaking delay of Halo Infinite into 2021, but both launch line-ups are thinner on the big system-sellers that we usually expect. On top of that, manufacturing delays could make all these consoles tricky to get before Christmas.

But that won’t stop us from trying, will it? So, envisaging Black Friday brawls across a once-dignified nation, here’s our hot take on the sleek new PlayStation and Xbox consoles rolling out shortly – and the games that’ll make you scramble for ’em.