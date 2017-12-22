Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 19 last-minute Amazon Prime presents

You’re the organised one. You’ve got all the presents sorted before it’s even December. In fact, you’ve even bought a few for next year.

Then - shock! - you forgot someone. Pesky Uncle Peter: too quiet at parties for you to remember - and you don’t want to repeat last year’s last-minute whisky drama. Remember what it does to him?

Anyway, worry not. We’ve searched the halls and walked the decks of Amazon’s (metaphoric) warehouse, to find the best Christmas gift ideas that are Prime eligible. Buy one now and, all being well, it’ll be with you tomorrow.

Better still, courtesy of Amazon’s nifty delivery fairies, you can order as late as Saturday 23 December and it’ll still be with you before the big day.

If you're really lucky, you'll be able to use Prime Now: order as late as 21.45 on Christmas Eve and it'll be with you in an hour. It's available in several cities - including London, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.