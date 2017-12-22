Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 19 last-minute Amazon Prime presents

Forgot an important family member? Fear not: these presents will arrive in 24 hours
by 

You’re the organised one. You’ve got all the presents sorted before it’s even December. In fact, you’ve even bought a few for next year.

Then - shock! - you forgot someone. Pesky Uncle Peter: too quiet at parties for you to remember - and you don’t want to repeat last year’s last-minute whisky drama. Remember what it does to him?

Anyway, worry not. We’ve searched the halls and walked the decks of Amazon’s (metaphoric) warehouse, to find the best Christmas gift ideas that are Prime eligible. Buy one now and, all being well, it’ll be with you tomorrow.

Better still, courtesy of Amazon’s nifty delivery fairies, you can order as late as Saturday 23 December and it’ll still be with you before the big day.

If you're really lucky, you'll be able to use Prime Now: order as late as 21.45 on Christmas Eve and it'll be with you in an hour. It's available in several cities - including London, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

Haven't got Prime?

Sure, you can pay per delivery - but, with Amazon Music, Prime Video, unlimited next-day delivery and more all bundled in, £79 seems like a pretty tasty price for a year's Prime subscription. Want in? Click here to get an Amazon Prime membership.

Lego Star Wars The Last Jedi BB-8 Toy (£64.99)

There are two surefire hits on Christmas morning: Lego and Star Wars - so why not combine the two? This brick-based BB-8 might not roll but it does have a rotating head and a hatch that actually opens, although we must point out that the welding torch that emerges doesn’t actually work. That would be dangerous.

Beasts of Balance (£69)

Yes, you could buy a game like Call of Duty: WWII for twenty quid less, but for family gatherings or post-dinner drinking games, this is our new favourite iPad entertainer. Beasts of Balance is a bit like next-gen Jenga, and it's as fun as that is hard to say. The challenge? To build, with up to four other people, a tower from the game’s lovely geometric animals and symbols.

Sounds simple enough, except the corresponding iPad world, created by scanning each piece as you add it to the scale, must be a clever balance of elements and animal types to succeed. Designed for kids it may be, but this strategy element makes it one for older folks to enjoy too.

Garmin Forerunner 30 (from £119.99)

Problem: You spent too long lifting weights (OK, pints) and forget to buy your fitness-mad brother-in-law the GPS running watch he wanted. Solution: This new, bargain Forerunner. It has both GPS and a heart-rate monitor, usually only found on pricier sports watches, which means it can estimate VO2 max, resting heart rate and, most importantly, CPG (Christmas Present Generosity).

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Ultimate Starter Kit (£79.99)

A gift perfect for someone who remembers tower PCs and Christmas ’94: a 6cm computer capable of running desktop software, playing 1080p videos or becoming a retro gaming machine (Google ‘RetroPie’) - but it can do loads of other cool stuff, too. This Ultimate Starter Kit includes a load of extras, including a case, power supply and a pre-loaded 32GB SD card, so you can get it up and running on Christmas Day.

Sony PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 18 (£227.85)

Forgot to buy for a gamer in your life? Grab a last-minute PS4 for them and all will be solved. Aside from the five-star PS4 Slim, this bundle includes FIFA 18, which definitely won't cause arguments before the Christmas pudding has even been served. Absolutely not. Of course, if you're feeling properly generous, you could put up the pennies for a PS4 Pro.

 

Amazon Fire TV (£54.99)

Once the presents are opened and the turkey's been demolished, what's left to make Christmas Day special? Besides Nan having a tiff with Mum about the state of the sprouts? The TV, of course!

Put paid to Boxing Day boredom with this sublime streamer from Amazon. It'll do 4K content from Prime and Netflix, and 1080p for the rest - and it's loads more powerful than the previous version, too, with an Alexa-powered remote included in the box. What's more, Amazon's slashed the price on it in the run up to Christmas.

Motorola Moto G5 16GB (£138.99)

Looking to gift someone the best bang for buck mobile around? Look no further: the G5 continues the Moto trend of high quality for a reasonable price, offering a 5in display, 13MP rear shooter and a fingerprint sensor - not to mention stock Android - all for less than £150. Neat.

