Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 13 gadget stocking fillers for less than £20

Christmas isn't cheap, but it doesn't have to cost you the world.
There are plenty of top-notch gifts out there that won't break the bank. You just need to know where to look.
Luckily for you, we've done some digging to unearth 12 tip-top gadget gift ideas that can all be yours for less than £20.
It might sound too good to be true, but it really isn't. Check these out for size.
RHA MA390 (£20)
Don’t let the price fool you, the RHA MA390's are anything but bargain basement buds. This pair of sleek aluminium in-ears sound as classy as they look, delivering quality audio dripping with clarity for a ludicrously low price.
They also come equipped with a universal voice control and a nifty clothing clip that’ll be useful down at the gym.
Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank (£20)
The perfect gift for someone with more gadgets than sense, the Aukey 20000 is an affordable power bank with a fair bit of clout. The little black box can hold enough juice to fully charge an iPhone around four times, or a big ol' iPad 1.5 times.
It sports two USB ports to allow for simultaneous charging, and even comes with built-in safeguards to protect your devices from excessive currents, overheading, and overcharging. Talk about useful!
Uncharted Collection PS4 (£13)
If I told you it was possible to nab three of the best PlayStation games ever made for under £15, you'd probably call me crazy. Now, while I'd usually agree with that assessment, this time you'd be wrong.
Why? Because you can currently pick up the Uncharted Collection - which includes remasters of Uncharted 1, 2, and 3 - for £12.99 at Argos.
The entire trilogy still holds up today, making it the perfect stocking filler for someone looking to revisit an old favourite on current consoles, or perhaps live out the story of Nathan Drake and his ragtag gang of adventurers for the very first time.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Lightsaber (£7)
For young (and old) Star Wars fans, there's only one gadget worth getting excited about: the lightsaber. An elegant weapon for a more civilised age, you'd be hard pressed to find a young Jedi that hasn't dreamt of owning a lightsaber of their own.
Unfortunately, we're a bit behind in the technology department, and it's unlikely we'll be getting our hands on the real thing any time soon. No matter though, because Argos are currently selling a bunch of replica blades at bargain prices.
That means you can buy a whole bunch without breaking the bank, and celebrate Christmas by replicating your favourite moments from the saga with your little'uns.
Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand Charging Dock Station (£9)
Transform your apple watch into an old school Apple computer with this retro-tastic little charging dock station.
The vintage design of the dock frames your apple watch perfectly so you can pretend it’s a tiny little PC monitor while it charges.
The docking station is compatible with all Apple series watches from 1 through to 4.