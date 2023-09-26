Our pick of the best gifts for travellers for Christmas 2023

Bellroy Cooler Caddy

Sure, traditional coolers get the job done, but the last thing you’ll want to cart around on a picnic in the Balinese mountains is a bulky box. Bellroy’s insulated cooler caddy will not only keep your food and drinks crisp, cool, and fresh, but its flexible nature means it’s nice and light, making for a more pleasant stroll back on tired legs. The built-in bottle opener is a very welcome touch too.

Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk

Logitech’s Casa is an ingenious all-in-one compact remote working solution that transforms any flat surface into a makeshift productivity zone. Combining a sturdy laptop stand with a wireless keyboard and generously sized trackpad, it can be folded away for easy packing in an instant, with the two peripherals slotting neatly within the closed case itself. Neat.

Insta360 Go 3

The Go 3 is a cute little waterproof 2.7K action cam that packs a mighty punch despite its miniature 35g, “world’s smallest” size, and is tiny and light enough that you can happily wear it on your chest or clip it to a hat while forgetting it’s even there. The basic package comes with various clips and stands, along with an all-important Action Pod, which bestows it with a mini flip-up display for framing and vlogging.

Horizn Studios H5 RE

Seasoned travellers will be no strangers to Horizn Studios’ quality luggage offerings, with premium, durable builds and oh-so-smooth wheels making for a seamlessly smooth ride in between flights. The H5 RE encompasses all this and more, thanks to its 97% recycled high-end polycarbonate hard shell which saves 72% of carbon emissions, with recycled interiors thrown in for added green credentials.

Jabra Elite 8 Active

Touted as the world’s toughest earbuds, the ANC-toting Elite 8 Active are built to handle practically anything. Their IP68 water, sweat, and dust resistance is a good start, but it’s the MIL-STD-810H rating for extreme thermals, shocks, and drops that makes them ideal for the types of travellers who actually enjoy things like sub-zero snow sledging, troll hunting, and whatever else gets the glands of adrenal junkies pumping.

Chrome Industries Urban Explorer 2.0

This 30L lightweight backpack has everything travellers need for urban exploration. A 100% welded waterproof build will keep precious equipment bone dry during showers, while a padded laptop sleeve provides devices with up to 15in screens. Its ergonomic straps have a yolk for better weight distribution, and reflective attachment loops make for a handy way to secure bike locks and other knick-knacks.

Focusrite Vocaster One

Creative types who plan to record on their travels won’t want to take up precious bag space with an entire studio setup. Enter the Vocaster One — a portable, compact solution which delivers studio-quality sound from any connected microphone, with no extra booster required. With the ability to enhance your voice at the touch of a button for silky smooth podcast voice goodness, you can mix in audio from your computer as well as sending its quality mic input directly into a camera for vlogs. And if you’re travelling in pairs, there’s a double input model for a little more cash.

Casetify Ultra Bounce Case

A smashed phone screen is a major annoyance at the best of times, let alone if it happens while you’re trekking through a remote location. Casetify’s Ultra Bounce case aims to offer ultimate peace of mind, thanks to some seriously beefy bumpers with air cavities on each corner. It might look unwieldy, but it’s been tested to withstand over 260 drops on all angles, making it more likely to survive being chucked around by a cheeky temple-swelling monkey than most.

Anker Prime Power Bank

This hefty power bank is the only one you’ll ever need, thanks to a cavernous 27650mAh capacity and 250W multi-device fast charging powers. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port cover all bases, and it’s nippy enough to boost a 16in M2 MacBook Pro to 50% in just 28 minutes. Enough to charge an iPhone 14 around 4.5 times, it can also be completely recharged itself in just 37 minutes. Powercuts be damned.

Withings ScanWatch 2

There are plenty of benefits of a smartwatch on your travels. Tracking steps and calories to work out how much street food you’re allowed to binge on and keeping track of notifications are two perfectly valid reasons. But if you’d rather not have an extra power-hungry device to charge every night, a hybrid like the new ScanWatch 2 offers an ideal compromise. Ditching a full OLED screen for an analogue dial/mini display combo, it covers all the fitness, body temperature and sleep tracking bases, while lasting up to an impressive 30 days between charges.

UE Wonderboom 3

Some trips don’t need a soundtrack. But if your Skegness getaway requires a sonic kickstart, this little ball of boom should have the coastal caravan hopping. Sized like a large snow globe, it packs bass punchy enough for any festive shindig. 14-hour battery life should see you through to Santa’s arrival, while IP67 water-resistance means it’s braced for a Boxing Day dip in the North Sea – even if you’re not.