How to avoid gadget frustration on Christmas morning

After spending a small fortune on Christmas presents, the last thing you want is to get caught short by missing batteries or an uncharged device on the big day.

And if you’re not used to a particular brand or piece of tech, it can be easy to overlook common hurdles such as registration screens, memory card woes, and saved data transfers.

Luckily, we’ve got your back. We offer our definitive tips on making Christmas Day as stress-free as possible when it comes to sorting out your tech gifts. Now all you have to worry about is not burning that roast.

Batteries not included

It’s a straightforward tip but one that’s easily overlooked: Check and buy your batteries.

Many gadgets still rely on common disposables, including speakers, gaming controllers, RC cars and a Santa’s sack of electronic toys.

So, ensure you have enough batteries for your gifted gear. Some gadgets, such as drones, vacuum cleaners and cameras, feature their own interchangeable batteries, meaning you can go for longer between charges. Additionally, alkaline batteries have a shelf life of around 5 to 10 years, so it’s worth checking whether those gathering dust in storage are still good.

Also, consider slotting batteries in before swapping gifts. It might save you from having to fiddle with your screwdriver on Christmas morning in front of an impatient little ‘un while covered in wrapping paper.

Thanks for the memories

Though flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 or iPhone 16 rely solely on onboard memory, many cameras, drones and dash cams require memory cards before they even work, but these cards are often not included. You’ll need to check not only what type these devices are compatible with — most take either SD or microSD cards these days — but also what capacity might be best. For example, a 64GB card is probably not enough for a 4K dash cam.

Some gaming consoles can get by for a spell without additional memory. However, if you’re splurging on a PS5, seriously consider upgrading the SSD memory, as the base model has around 667GB of usable space — not a massive amount when games like Horizon Forbidden West greedily eat up nearly 100GB.

Lead the charge

First-world problems we know, but few things are as frustrating as having to plug in your shiny new tech for hours when all you want to do is to have a play. To that end, it’s always worth plugging in gadgets and letting them hit that sweet 100%.

That goes for accessories too. For example, the Meta Quest 3 has a rechargeable headset via a USB-C but disposable battery-powered controllers. Plus, always charge up console controllers, and if you’re gifting a Nintendo Switch, remember that the whole console, as well as the detachable Joycons, need charging.

While we’re on the subject, while most modern phones come with a charging cable (which is almost always USB-C), they typically don’t throw in charging plugs, so ensure you have enough of the right sockets to go around.

Additionally, earphones — once a staple inclusion with new phones — are no longer bundled with them, so if you want your loved one to listen to Tay Tay without disturbing others, perhaps invest in some Bluetooth cans.

Version control

Tech that’s been sitting in packaging for months, waiting to meet its eventual owner, will likely need software updates before use. Thankfully, most devices will automatically update themselves once they’re connected to the internet, but allow for this ahead of time, and you’ll beat the rush (and throttled bandwidth) on Christmas day as everyone else strains the network trying to update their own devices.

As a general rule of thumb, you can find out your device’s version by accessing the settings menu and selecting the “About device” or “Software version” option.

To date, here’s the latest software versions for some of the most popular smart devices:

iOS and iPadOS: 18.2

macOS: 15.2

Windows: 11

Android: 15, though this is only currently available for Google Pixel phones and certain OnePlus devices — non-Google phones are currently still on Android 14

When you get a new piece of tech, you often need to complete a lengthy setup process that can be either tedious for tech veterans or downright anxiety-inducing for technophobes. Do them a favour — connect these devices to your Wi-Fi, ensure they’re fully updated and set up a new account for them so they’re ready to go with minimal fuss.

If you’re moving from one generation of device to the next, check if you’re able to transfer data from the old to the new one. For example, copying accounts across phones saves a fair amount of time setting up logins and apps, while transferring save data between consoles ensures games can continue uninterrupted.

When it comes to kids’ tablets, you may wish to set screentime limits and activate parental controls, lest they somehow wander onto the Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding episode.

If you’re giving the gift of a games console, e-reader or music player, it’s a good idea to spend a few extra quid on a voucher for that device’s software library. So lucky recipients can start buying and enjoying media from day one.

On the download

Today’s games can hit the shelves while being full of bugs, and it’s not unknown for them to be unplayable without at least a “day one” patch. Thankfully, consoles usually update them automatically without you needing to force downloads.

When it comes to digital games, downloading a copy might take several hours depending on your internet speed, so be sure to get it on that hard drive before the big day. Of course, ensure there’s enough space on there — your console will usually inform you if you have to shift things around beforehand.

Disk editions of games will require consoles to copy data to your hard drive, so ensure you do this to get playing from the get-go. Updates can be large too, so allow your console time and space to get them downloaded and installed. If you’re feeling extra clandestine, you can adjust a machine’s settings to download updates in standby mode and leave it to its business overnight. Then it’s ready to play on Christmas morning as if a certain red jolly fellow has frequented the console.

App time

From dash cams to doorbells and digital cafetières, there’s an app for almost everything.

For example, the Meater probe, which helps you perfect your roast via a wireless thermometer, uses an app that tells you when the turkey is done.

Like the Meater, some devices just won’t work without a linked phone app, so it’s always worth checking. You can also help tweak app settings — for example, a smart robot vac might need you to designate its vacuuming area via the software.