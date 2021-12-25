3) Get playing

You could easily spend hours tinkering with the PS5’s features and settings, but eventually you’re going to want to play some games. Luckily, the PS5 has a healthy catalogue of those – and there really is something for everyone. We’ve picked out a few of our favourite exclusive titles below to help you get started, plus a few PS4 classics that you should absolutely play on PS5 if you haven’t done already.

• Game on: the 12 best games to play on your PlayStation 5

Play

Astro’s Playroom (£free)

The first game you should be booting up is Astro’s Playroom, which comes pre-loaded on every newly purchased PS5. It’s a deliriously upbeat and colourful 3D platformer that makes brilliant use of the innovative DualSense controller and its various features, all while paying homage to PlayStation’s some 25-year history with some adorable robot theatrics. Clocking in at around five hours for those who want to see everything, you can easily play through it in just a few sittings, and there’s no better game for showing off the potential of the new pad.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£33)

This festive-themed mini-sequel to 2018’s excellent Spider-Man game sees you suit up as the new webhead in town, Miles Morales. With Pete off on his jollies, it’s up to Miles to keep an eye on New York, and it predictably doesn’t take long for things to get out of hand. Miles Morales is just as fantastically fun to play as the previous game, and looks incredible on the PS5, whether you’re playing on the default 30fps “fidelity mode” with ray tracing and advanced lighting effects, or the 60fps “performance mode”. We recommend at least trying the latter for super smooth swinging. Buy it here from Game

Demon’s Souls (£40)

Nice new pad you got there. It’d be a shame if you launched it out of the nearest open window in a fit of frothing rage, wouldn’t it? That’s always a risk when playing a Souls game, famed for their hardcore difficulty and punishing approach to progress. They’re also, according to many, some of the greatest and most rewarding video games of all time, and Demon’s Souls is the one that started it all, remade from the ground-up for the PS5. It looks so good on Sony’s new console that you might not even mind being forced to fight the same boss 10 times before working out how to emerge victorious. Buy it here from Game

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (£35)

The star of LittleBigPlanet series now has a 3D platformer to call his own, and what a good one it is. Our fancy dress-loving hessian hero’s quest to free the Sackfolk from the wicked Vex takes him to numerous handmade worlds, all of them looking splendid in shiny 4K, and while there’s nothing particularly original in here, it’s never less than enjoyable. Plus, without spoiling anything, A Big Adventure‘s use of licensed music makes for some of most grin-inducing gaming moments we’ve had all year. The fact it can all be played in co-op is the icing on the cake. Buy it here from Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (£35)

Ubisoft’s viking epic is a cross-generation multiplatform game, but it’s best played in glorious 60fps on the new hardware. If you’ve played any of the recent Assassin’s Creed entries you’ll have a pretty good idea of what to expect here. The game, which largely takes in a Dark Ages England, is staggeringly enormous in both size and scope, and given that you’re controlling a heavily armoured and not remotely subtle viking warrior, it probably represents the furthest the series has moved away from its stealthy roots. But we’ve already lost tens of hours to Eivor’s adventure, and don’t plan on stopping soon. Buy it here from Game