Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 12 gadget grooming gift ideas

"Something for the weekend, sir?" Well, Christmas, actually - but if it's grooming goodies you're after, we've got the beardy good stuff.
Sure, not everyone is blessed with an ample chin covering of the Mr Claus kind, but you don't have to be Santa to enjoy a festive grooming spruce – and, between scrubbing, shaving, trimming and moisturising, there's plenty of opportunity for some nifty gift selection.
From blades for your bristle to nippers for your nails, these grooming goodies will have you looking your best just in time for 2019.
Klhip Nail File (£33)
Neat nails are the hallmark of a fastidious groomer – but there's little more frustrating than a cardboard file gone all floppy.
Treat your tips to something tougher this Christmas: the Klhip is a pocketable file crafted from Pyrenees mountain stone – because nothing's a nice as gneiss for your nails.
Sure, you could pick a rough pebble to do the same, but that wouldn't come with such an appealing leather sleeve, would it?
Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 (£90)
Grooming laziness left you looking like the Grinch? Get your body fur in check with this showerproof shaver from Philips.
Equipped with adjustable clippers at one end and an articulating, hypoallergenic foil at the other, no length of hair will hinder the Series 7000 – green or otherwise.
Tooletries Mighty Toothbrush Holder (£16)
Still stuffing your bathroom bits in a plastic cup? Give your water closet an organisational upgrade with this wall-hugging holder: coated in a clever silicone compound, the back will stick to just about any surface – mirrors, tiles or otherwise.
There's space for a razor, brushes, paste and general miscellany, while a nifty drainage system means no more mould at the base of your bristles.
Foreo Luna 2 for Men (£169)
Gone are the days when a block of soap and some good elbow grease were enough to keep your cheeks peachy clean.
Nowadays, it takes 8000 sonic pulses per minute to dislodge the impurities, dirt and grime we're exposed to on the daily grind. What a coincidence! Foreo's Luna 2 oscillates at precisely that rate, vibrating your face for smoother skin and better shaving.
Toppbox subscription (from £19/month)
There's nothing worse for the modern groomer than an empty toiletries shelf on shaving day. Banish out-of-stock drama with a subscription to Toppbox.
Complete a personalised profile and, once a month, a bespoke box of balms, colognes and creams will be shipped straight to your giftee – which beats guessing what odour they should go for.