Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 9 gift ideas for PC gamers

PC gamers are a fussy, exacting bunch who carefully craft their computers and methodically research each component and accessory before making a purchase. That can make buying a present for one of them extremely daunting indeed.

But fear not, for we’ve searched high and low for just the right gifts to guarantee a great Christmas for even the most discerning player.

And with prices starting at just £11, you needn’t spend loads to give the gift of gaming superiority.