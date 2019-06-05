The best iPad Pro keyboards and accessories (2019)

The iPad Pro is fantastic – the best tablet around, with a near-perfect mix of performance, apps, and capabilities.

Note we said near-perfect, though. And that’s because for some use cases, the iPad Pro’s minimal design is its downfall. Perhaps you don’t like typing on glass, or gaming on a slippy screen. Maybe you want to art it up, but your fingers won’t play ball. Or possibly you’re sitting there with a pair of wired headphones and an SD card, staring quizzically at the solitary USB-C port.

If so, this is the feature for you – a round-up of some superb add-ons for Apple’s finest mobile device.