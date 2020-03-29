The best Huawei P40 Deals - £46 w/unlimited 5G data and free Freebuds 3 on Vodafone

Nothing stops the relentless innovation of Android phones, as is obvious by the beasty Huawei P40 and P40 pro!

We’ll talk about the Pro deals another piece (you can find that right here), but let’s focus on this tasty phone. A 6.10in FHD+ OLED display, super-fast Kirin chipset (purpose built for 5G) and a triple-camera rig with a 50MP main shooter and Leica glass.

This some serious power, and that all-display front minus the holepunch is just gorgeous. Keen to get one of your own? Here are the best deals.

Get yours SIM FREE for £699.99