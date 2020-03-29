The best Huawei P40 Deals - £46 w/unlimited 5G data and free Freebuds 3 on Vodafone

Nothing stops the relentless innovation of Android phones, as is obvious by the beasty Huawei P40 and P40 pro!
We’ll talk about the Pro deals another piece (you can find that right here), but let’s focus on this tasty phone. A 6.10in FHD+ OLED display, super-fast Kirin chipset (purpose built for 5G) and a triple-camera rig with a 50MP main shooter and Leica glass.
This some serious power, and that all-display front minus the holepunch is just gorgeous. Keen to get one of your own? Here are the best deals.
Pre-order offer – free pair of Huawei Freebuds 3
So, Huawei are being extra generous here! If you pre-order yours between 26th March and 6th April, you can bag yourself a free pair of Huawei Freebuds 3 worth £149.99.
Every single one of the deals we recommend below come with this freebie!
Huawei P40 best deals - £46 w/unlimited 5G data and free Freebuds 3
It’s that 5G speedy life with no limits. Thanks to Vodafone, you can enjoy those super-fast data speeds for files as huge as you want!
- Unlimited 5G data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Huawei Freebuds 3
Total cost of ownership: £1058
Get yours here for £42 per month with £50 upfront (scroll down to find it)
Vodafone (again)
Yep, they’re back on this list. If you don’t need to go unlimited, you can save yourself a bit of money!
- 64GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Huawei Freebuds 3
Total cost of ownership: £919
Get yours here for £31 per month with £175 upfront
EE
A good price paired with all the freebies you get on EE like free BT Sport for six months (it’ll look gorgeous on that panel).
- 25GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Huawei Freebuds 3
Total cost of ownership: £1057
Get you’re here for £43 per month with £25 upfront (scroll down to find it)