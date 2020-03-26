The best Huawei P40 Pro Deals - £46 w/unlimited 5G data and free Freebuds 3 on Vodafone

Nothing stops the relentless innovation of Android phones, as is obvious by the beasty Huawei P40 and P40 pro!
If you’re looking for the P40, head right on over this way, but we’re talking about the monster that is the 6.58in P40 Pro. That gorgeous FHD+ OLED display comes with a speedy 90Hz refresh rate – fuelled for speed with a Kirin 5G chipset and more cameras than the M25 on back (including a 50MP primary sensor).
The spec list is crazy, and this will be more than enough power for any spec beasts out there. Keen to get one of your own? Here are the best deals.
Pre-order offer – free pair of Huawei Freebuds 3
So, Huawei are being extra generous here! If you pre-order a P40 Pro between 26th March and 6th April, you can bag yourself a free pair of Huawei Freebuds 3 worth £149.99.
Every single one of the deals we recommend below come with this freebie!
Huawei P40 Pro best deals - £46 w/unlimited 5G data and free Freebuds 3
If you’re getting a phone this highly-specced, it’s only fair you get the biggest deal with unlimited 5G data.
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Huawei Freebuds 3
Total cost of ownership: £1254
Get yours for £46 per month with £150 upfront (scroll down to find it)
EE
Don’t need to go unlimited? You can save yourself a few bob and get the freebies of EE like free BT Sport for 6 months.
- 90GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Huawei Freebuds 3
Total cost of ownership: £1231
Get yours for £43 per month with £199 upfront
EE (again)
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Huawei Freebuds 3
Total cost of ownership: £1276
Best of the rest
Need to shop around? We’ve got the rest of the best deals just below in our handy widget.