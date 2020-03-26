The best Huawei P40 Pro Deals - £46 w/unlimited 5G data and free Freebuds 3 on Vodafone

Nothing stops the relentless innovation of Android phones, as is obvious by the beasty Huawei P40 and P40 pro!

If you’re looking for the P40, head right on over this way, but we’re talking about the monster that is the 6.58in P40 Pro. That gorgeous FHD+ OLED display comes with a speedy 90Hz refresh rate – fuelled for speed with a Kirin 5G chipset and more cameras than the M25 on back (including a 50MP primary sensor).

The spec list is crazy, and this will be more than enough power for any spec beasts out there. Keen to get one of your own? Here are the best deals.