The best smartphone deals under £20 per month

New flagship smartphones are great, but what’s not-so-great is the hefty price tag that comes with them.

Contracts at over £60 per month are a bit of a steep ask of the bank accounts of us all, so we sometimes look to the lower end of the market. But when you do, you’re greeted by a bunch of naff Android phones that will have you pulling you hair out after a month or two.

Until now, as we’ve handpicked some of the best phone deals out there - pairing a great phone with a great contract for under £20 per month. Take a look below!

Nokia 3.1

You may have seen that we called this phone an entry-level phone clad in aluminium threads. This reliable mid-range Android device doesn’t skip on specs - sporting a 13MP rear camera, a 5.2in HD+ screen and a clean Android One UI. And thanks to Tesco Mobile, it can be yours with all the essentials for just 15 quid!

• 5000 minutes

• 5000 texts

• 5GB data

Total cost of ownership: £360 (24-month contract)

iPhone SE

While the world has focussed on the constant yearly updates to Apple’s line of smartphones, the iPhone SE has held its own as one of the best budget devices out there. Marrying the design of the iPhone 5 era with modern specs and a decent battery. EE are offering this phone for just £15 per month.

• Unlimited minutes

• Unlimited texts

• 1GB data

• Free Apple Music for 6 months

• Free BT Sport for 3 months

Total cost of ownership: £360 (24-month contract)

Huawei P smart

Another great mid-range Android phone, which has dropped in price since the newer version came out recently. The Huawei P smart brings some great features - a massive 5.7in display, 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM and a 13MP camera on the back. The best part about it? The price. You can bag yours on EE (complete with free Apple Music and BT Sport) for £15 per month.

• Unlimited minutes

• Unlimited texts

• 1GB data

• Free Apple Music for 6 months

• Free BT Sport for 3 months

Total cost of ownership: £315 (24-month contract)

iPhone 6s

five-star phone for a tiny price. The iPhone 6s was when Apple began to introduce some of it’s best features like 3D touch, the super speedy A9 processor and a great 12MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. Thanks to a sneakily good deal on O2, you just have to put up a tenner up front and pay under £20 for this gem.

• Unlimited minutes

• Unlimited texts

• 1GB data

Total cost of ownership: £442 (24-month contract)