The best Mac apps for your downtime

When life shifts from work to play, use these apps to entertain yourself.

MusicHarbor

Apple’s Music app is fine for playback and surfacing new tunes you’ll like, but it’s rubbish at keeping tabs on favourite artists. Handily, MusicHarbor does that job brilliantly.

You ‘import’ artists from Music or add them manually. The app then shows latest and upcoming releases, which you can preview or add to your library. Promo videos are available too, like your own personalised MTV.

The app generously gives you all this for free; but lob the creator a fiver and you unlock filtering options and can follow record labels.

Buy MusicHarbor (£free or £4.99, Mac App Store)

Book Tracker

If you often guiltily look at piles of unread books around your home, glance at digital books installed on devices, and then decide to buy yet more books (because, hey, more books), Book Tracker is a must.

Log your collection in the app by bar-code scans or online searches, and then tag/organise as you see fit. You can track what you’re currently reading and note down what you thought when you were done. And being able to flag books as ‘loaned’ means you should never again lose a precious volume to a forgetful friend.

Buy Book Tracker (£free + £9.49, Mac App Store)

OpenEmu

The Mac’s not exactly drowning in emulators when you want to get your retro gaming on. Fortunately, OpenEmu is one of the best on any platform. Point it at your games and it’ll download cover art. Controllers can be configured, and then you can play.

If you’ve previously delved into the horrors of emulation, OpenEmu’s ‘it just works’ mentality will appeal. There’s also an ‘experimental’ version that adds a load of additional systems, including arcade. Just watch those chunky pixels don’t take an eye out.

Your Mac will grumble the first time you try to launch OpenEmu. Use Ctrl-click > Open in Finder and you’ll be on your way to retro bliss.

Get OpenEmu (£free, direct)

