If you’re looking for some of the best accessibility devices for gaming, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve searched far and wide to curate a selection of top controllers and accessories for those who want alternative ways to play their favourite games.

From adaptive controllers for popular consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, to additional gear for PC and Nintendo Switch gamers, there are plenty of options available. Let’s dive in:

What are the best accessibility devices for gaming in 2023?

The Official Xbox One Adaptive Controller was one of the first mainstream accessible controllers for a major console. Its slick style and flexible operation (which lets plenty of additional input devices connect to it) make it one of the best accessibility devices for gaming, particularly if you’re an Xbox fan.

Other accessibility devices for gaming recommendations

Microsoft’s Xbox One Adaptive Controller not for you? No problem. Here are some other top picks, before the full list below:

Best PlayStation 5 accessibility device for gaming: Sony PS5 Access Controller (check price)

Sony’s slick accessible controller is the perfect choice for PlayStation 5 users looking to use different forms of flexible inputs.

Best overall accessibility device for gaming: Enabled Play Controller (check price)

Letting you turn practically any device into a new input for your console or PC, this little device is a powerful tool to help you customise your gaming experience any way you see fit.

The best accessibility devices for gaming you can buy today:

1. Microsoft Official Xbox One Adaptive Controller

Developed specifically for gamers with limited mobility, Microsoft worked with experts from various foundations and charities to ensure that the Adaptive Controller helps meet the needs of its users. This core foundation system features large A/B buttons, system buttons, and a directional pad, but it’s its ability to accept other input devices for a truly customised setup that makes it one of the best accessibility devices for gaming.

Read more: How to choose a smart lighting system

2. PlayStation 5 Access Controller

Sony’s PS5 Access Controller is a slick, customisable bit of kit which presents all the PS5 controls you’ll need in an accessible, innovative form factor, complete with easy-press buttons and an arcade-like joystick. All actions can be tweaked and customised, while two controllers can be paired together for even more flexibility. Additional buttons, controls, and accessories can also be added to the central unit, letting users tailor the experience to their needs.

3. Mayflash Magic-NS Wireless Controller Adaptor

This clever little gadget is essentially an oversized USB stick that lets you use controllers best suited for your needs across different platforms, from PlayStation and Switch consoles, to PCs and more. From changing controller vibration levels to supporting gyroscopic input, it’s a compact, easy-to-use tool that’ll help customise your gaming experience with ease.

4. Logitech Adaptive Gaming Kit

Logitech’s Adaptive Gaming Kit features various large buttons which can be arranged any which way you see fit on the included velcro pad. The latter has been cleverly designed to not only keep everything in place without slipping, but also unlocks a world of instant, layout changes, depending on your preferences for each game.

5. One-Handed Switch Joy-Con Adaptor

Doing exactly what its name suggests, this one-handed Switch Joy-Con controller has been designed to allow users full access to Ninetndo’s Joy-Con controller functions with the use of a single hand. Available in left and right-handed configurations, it’s had hundreds of rave reviews, with good reason.

6. Enabled Play Controller

This unassuming little black box helps you turn practically anything into a new input for your PC, console, and more. Powered by offline, private, and personalised AI services, it supports speech recognition, face and body recognition, virtual buttons, controls, mouse movements, automated macros, and much, much more. Pair it with enough tinkering, and you’ll find little to no limits.

7. Broadened Horizons Adapted Game Controllers

This specially designed controller has various inputs that allow its L1, R1, L2 and R2 buttons to be remotely activated by external control devices such as extra buttons, pedals, muscle sensor switches, sip/puff switches, and more. Combined with an optional adaptor, you can use it with practically any console, as well as your PC of choice.

8. VoiceAttack

VoiceAttack isn’t a physical controller. Rather, it’s a bit of very useful software that can enhance your gaming experience via the magic of voice commands. IT can be used entirely on its own or alongside physical controllers to help you dial in your preferred experience, and is highly customisable with unlimited commands. Better yet, it’s instantly available, and very affordable.

9. QuadStick FPS Game Controller

Designed to allow users to game using only their mouths, the QuadStick FPS is a marvellous, specialised tool which features a joystick, four sip/puff pressure sensors, and a lip position sensor. Mappable controls let you assign everything to your liking, and it works with the PS3, PS4 and PCs straight out of the box. An optional adaptor lets it work with the PS5 and latest Xbox consoles too.

Read more: The best games of 2023

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.