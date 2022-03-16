Cinema prices these days. One family trip to the local Odeon and you’ve burnt through half your rainy day fund – only for some popcorn pest to interrupt the movie with their munching. Luckily, the best 4K TVs in 2022 can bring the cinema experience right to your living room.

Keen for a private viewing? Save the money you’d spend on multiplex tickets and stick it into a new TV. Even with limited cash to spend, you can treat your peepers to an entertainment upgrade. And if you’ve got a blockbuster budget, there’s no shortage of classy kit to transform your movie room.

Need help picking the right panel for your pad? We’ve tested a battalion of big-screen TVs to bring you the best 4K TVs fit for every budget. Soundbars sold separately.

The best 4K TVs for budget buyers

Hisense A7200G The A7200G is yet more proof that Hisense is deeply serious about making serious TVs for not-at-all serious money. The 50in version of the Roku TV is yours for less than £400. Yet, apart from the thickness of its chassis, there’s really very little about the screen that gives the bargain game away. No, you don’t get dynamic metadata and no, it doesn’t sound very good. It also struggles to upscale low-spec content. But its native 4K pictures look clean and detailed, while its Roku interface is a better operating system than the software you’ll find on several ‘premium’ screens. It’s not perfect and there are better options for more money – but there’s nothing nearly as good in this price bracket. The Hisense A7200G is a bona fide 4K bargain. Stuff says: ★★★★★ Not perfect – but a perfectly good way to get a biggish screen at a little price TECH SPECS Display: 50in 3840×2160 DLED • Supported formats:HLG, HDR10 • UI: Roku • Connectivity: 3x HDMI, USB, Ethernet, optical, Wi-Fi Read our full Hisense A7200G review here

Samsung UE43AU71000

Everyone gets excited about flagship TVs. But let’s face it: when we go shopping for a new television, few of us are looking for a flagship model. Buying an entry-level box? Samsung’s AU7100 luckily doesn’t require you to be too realistic.

With detailed, vibrant images, a solid build and a slick interface, the AU7100 represents excellent value – especially if you opt for the 43in version. Sure, it’s not exactly groaning under the weight of its spec sheet, but it’s hardly been sold short either: its materials might not be the most indulgent, but the AU7100 is flawlessly finished and built to last.

Front and centre is an LCD/LED panel with edge-positioned backlighting. It works best with native 4K content – especially when there’s HDR10+ dynamic metadata involved – serving up detailed, realistic images with nuanced tones. Motion is handled confidently, too. Things only really deteriorate when you drop below 1080p.

Sound from the 20W drivers is better than you might expect, although there’s no low-end punch. As long as you don’t watch lots of vintage content – and you’re not expecting the quality of the audio to match the quality of the pictures – this is one of the best ‘real world’ TVs around.

Stuff says: ★★★★★ An almost ideal compromise between performance and price TECH SPECS Display: 43in 3840×2160 LCD/LED • Supported formats: HLG, HDR10+ • UI: Tizen • Connectivity: 3x HDMI, CI, USB, RF, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Read our full Samsung UE43AU71000 review here

Samsung 50AU9000 Samsung’s AU9000 is available in 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in and 75in sizes, so you should be able to find one to fit your living room. Whichever size you go for, you’ll be buying a TV with cracking specs for the cash – including HDR10+, some HDMI 2.1 compatibility for use with your shiny new games console, a class-leading Tizen interface and Bluetooth 5.2. You also get a telly that’s made from high-quality materials and clearly built to last. Samsung certainly doesn’t make you feel like a penny-pincher for not choosing one of its flagships. In every significant respect, the AU9000 knocks it out of the park – wildly outperforming its price tag. It handles motion calmly, has an apparently limitless colour palette, includes plenty of detail in even the darkest images, and is bright enough to create wide contrasts. Just ignore its feeble sound and budget for a soundbar. One of the best 4K TVs for the price, the Samsung 50AU9000 is a genuine steal. Stuff says: ★★★★★ A big chunk of flagship performance at a fraction of a flagship price TECH SPECS Display: 50in 3840×2160 LED • Supported formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ • UI: Tizen • Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Read our full Samsung 50AU9000 review here

The best 4K TVs for mid-range money Philips 55OLED806

You’ll need to spend some time setting it up exactly as you’d like it. And you’ll probably have to wait a while before Philips switches from Android TV to the superior Google TV. But as far as negatives go, those are pretty much it: the 55OLED806 is a well-specified, well-built box with a very mainstream price tag.

Face-on, it’s basically all screen. The bezels are skinny in the extreme, mirrored by the set’s slender legs. Because it sits so low, there’s zero space for a soundbar – but that might not be an issue: a three-driver 50W speaker array generates decent bass and open sound.

Compatible with every major HDR standard, two of the OLED806’s four HDMI ports are also 2.1-compliant, which means they support every clever feature of next-gen games consoles. Ambilight is on-board as well, on all four sides of the chassis. Spoiler alert: it really works.

Powered by Philips’ P5 processing engine, the OLED806 barely puts a foot wrong: white tones are clean, detailed and nuanced – as are the deep blacks we expect from an OLED. Colours are also convincing, while textures are alive with fine detail. Lower-res content isn’t dismissed either, with solid upscaling skills on show.

Stuff says: ★★★★★ Movies, games, TV…this Philips set has all the specs to make it a genuine contender TECH SPECS Display: 55in 3840×2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision • UI: Android TV 10 • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, CI+, Optical, Ethernet, Headphone, Satellite Read our full Philips 55OLED806 review here

LG OLED55CX With over £600 hacked off the original asking price, LG’s brilliant 55CX is now within the reach of those without truly high-end spending power. Also available in 48in, 65in and 77in versions, the CX uses the same screen tech as the more expensive GX and WX models. The main differences lie in the styling. With a slimline top and a thicker base that’s home to the ports, the whole thing is finished in brushed metal, with a chunky blade-style stand that anchors it solidly. But the only part of the 55CX you’re really likely to look at is the screen, because its 4K HDR picture is absolutely stonking. OLEDs are particularly good at colours and contrast – and this LG is no different: blacks are deep, detailed and endlessly nuanced, whites are clean and brighter, while colours are punchy without being unnatural. Noise is non-existent, and motion is smoother than a lubed-up manatee in a tuxedo. Its A9 Gen3 processor is no longer the latest, but it still does a great job of controlling the brightness, optimising the audio and upscaling anything that isn’t in 4K. The CX series also has LG’s excellent WebOS interface, which comes with voice control and an intuitive point’n’click remote, so navigating the menus and various catch-up apps is a cinch. There’s little room for a soundbar beneath, but the 40W speakers do a decent job. Stuff says: ★★★★★ You can get newer, but for this kind of money, not much better TECH SPECS Display: 55in 3840×2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ, HLG • UI: WebOS • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, Ethernet, optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Read our full LG OLED55CX review here

Sony KE-48A9 If you’ve got a bit less space but a bit more money, Sony’s 48in A9 is an understated beauty of a telly. The slenderness of its OLED panel is spoiled somewhat by the bulge that houses all the electronics, but the bezel around its 4K HDR screen remains nice and thin. It’s a blandly handsome set. Powered by Android TV, it’s packed with apps and functionality, but arguably its greatest party trick is the Acoustic Surface Audio tech, which turns the entire display into a speaker. That doesn’t mean it won’t benefit from a soundbar, but the difference is smaller than usual. As for picture quality, the Sony is casually, effortlessly impressive. It has those endlessly deep black tones that are the OLED trademark, but freights them with stacks of detail. Its ability to deliver clean, bright whites makes contrasts pop from the screen. The colour palette it draws from is extraordinarily wide and varied, with punch, subtlety and detail available in every shade. This is simply the best little OLED TV you can buy. Stuff says: ★★★★★ Sony takes its winning OLED formula and shrinks the screen-size without affecting performance in the slightest TECH SPECS Display: 48in 3840×2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision • UI: Google TV • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB,

Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay Read our full Sony KE-48A9 review here

The best 4K TVs for premium prices

Panasonic TX-55JZ1000

In the TX-55JZ1000, Panasonic has delivered one of its most competitive TV packages to date. It competes not just on specs and performance, but is also ready to meet its rivals head-on in the price war.

Looked at side-on, the TX-55JZ1000’s chunky lower housing seems dated, measuring in at up to 7cm thick in places. But what’s not in doubt is the quality of construction: it’s mostly made of plastic, but this set feels solid and robust.

Because it’s a Panasonic, the TX-55JZ1000 spans every HDR standard: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision are all supported. Connectivity options are similarly extensive, while My Home Screen 6.0 is Panasonic’s slickest interface by some distance (complete with Alexa and Google Assistant support).

Wherever you source your 4K content from, the JZ1000 is admirable in virtually every visual respect: it’s brighter than we’ve come to expect from an OLED, the colour palette is impressively wide, blacks are deep but detailed, while motion is believable. Upscaled 1080p is very watchable, too. The only major compromise? The uninvolved sound produced by its 30W speakers.

Stuff says: ★★★★★ This Panasonic set has the specs, the interface and the picture quality to compete – just don’t mention the depth of its chassis TECH SPECS Display: 55in 3840×2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision • UI: My Home Screen 6.0 • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, 3x RF, CI, Ethernet Read our full Panasonic TX-55JZ1000 review here

Philips 55OLED+935 Philips likes its televisions to stand out, and the OLED+935 range certainly does that. Not only does it offer all you could want in terms of specification – including every single HDR standard plus a powerful P5 processor – but it also includes a couple of genuinely unique selling points, too. We’ve rhapsodised plenty about Ambilight – and it’s just as effective here as on any on other Philips set, perfectly complimenting the lovely picture quality. The colour palette is vibrant but never lurid, and the OLED+935 is capable of seemingly limitless subtlety of tone. And while it’s far from the brightest OLED TV around, white tones are kept so clean, and loaded with so much detail, that peak brightness (or the lack thereof) is hardly an issue. AI and machine learning assist with picture balance and upscaling accuracy, while the sound solution is second-to-none: provided by Bowers & Wilkins, an integrated soundbar delivers outstanding audio – and also functions as a stand. Provided you can struggle through the sluggish settings menus of the Android TV interface, this is little short of TV Nirvana. Stuff says: ★★★★★ There are some downsides to the OLED+935 – but none of them involve the pictures it delivers or the sound it makes TECH SPECS Display: 55in 3840×2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision • UI: Google TV • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet,

optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay Read our full 55OLED+935 review here

Sony XR-55A90J Throwing money at something isn’t always a solution. But in the case of the Sony XR-55A90J OLED, it very much is. At £2699, it’s super expensive for a 55in television. But it’s also worth every penny. There’s a lot of cutting-edge tech in the A90J. The super-fast and deeply intelligent XR processor is present, with Acoustic Surface Audio+ trickery. Google TV has replaced Android TV, which is a major upgrade. Sony’s exclusive Bravia Core streaming service is included, too. Performance, as the price demands, is profoundly impressive. The A90J is very bright by OLED standards, so contrasts absolutely pop from the screen. It can call on a seemingly limitless array of colours, and easily describe minute differences in shade and texture. It handles on-screen motion with casual effortlessness, and can bring detail and subtlety to black tones just as convincingly as it can make them inky deep. It also upscales low- resolution content without having a panic attack. The A90J’s feet can sit low or stand high enough to fit a soundbar beneath, but Sony is so pleased with its in-built audio that it’s fitted speaker binding posts on the back panel, so the entire screen can be the centre channel in a surround-sound setup. Stuff says: ★★★★★ Everything this TV does, it does to a dizzily high standard. In the end, the price seems fair enough TECH SPECS Display: 54.6in 3840×2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision • UI: Google TV • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, Ethernet,

optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay Read our full Sony XR-55A90J review here

Philips 65OLED+936

Even with its hefty price tag, the Philips 65OLED+936 overdelivers. If you’re shopping for a box than can provide cutting-edge picture quality, cinematic sound and console gaming thrills, this thing has you covered.

Physically, it’s exactly what a big, premium TV should be: well-made and beautifully finished, with supernaturally slim bezels. And the aesthetics are matched by a truly comprehensive feature-count, covering every worthwhile HDR standard and unlocking clever console features with full-fat 2.1-compliance on two of its four HDMI ports.

It also deploys an intimidating number of processing engines and algorithms to bring you the most realistic, vibrant and convincing pictures possible – from brightness adjusted by ‘Ambient Intelligence’ to sharpness tuned by ‘Perfect Natural Reality’. And it wouldn’t be a Philips TV without Ambilight, which exists on all four sides of the chassis to serve up a hugely immersive viewing experience.

Colours, motion, detail, contrast: whatever you watch on the OLED+936, picture quality is easily a match for any comparably priced alternative. But that alone doesn’t set the OLED+936 especially far apart from its rivals. It’s the integrated Bowers & Wilkins audio system that truly makes it a compelling proposition: this is the best-sounding 4K TV you can buy.

Stuff says: ★★★★★ There’s no better, more effective or more satisfying way to drop this amount of cash on a new television TECH SPECS Display: 65in 3840×2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision • UI: Android TV 10 • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, Ethernet, optical, CI+, line out, satellite, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Read our full Philips 65OLED+936 review here

The best 4K TVs for big spenders

B&O Beovision Contour You know you’re riding with the high rollers when a Bang & Olufsen telly is not the most expensive option on your watchlist, but this all-in-one 4K OLED is anything but a second choice. As you’d expect from a brand that made its name with statement tech, the Contour’s design is minimalist, mid-century and magnificent. Available in a range of finishes that mix wood with striking aluminium, the TV itself looks as good as anything on the 4K display. The Contour comes in two sizes – 48in and 55in – while the Atmos-compatible speaker setup utilises 11 amps to power four 1.5in mid-range drivers, three tweeters and four 4in bass rumblers. As for the screen, it’s pretty much an LG OLED set hidden underneath – so you know it’s going to be good. Stuff says: TBC Basically an LG OLED screen in a very, very nice frame – this is one we can’t wait to get our eyes on TECH SPECS Display: 55in 3840 x 2160 OLED • Supported formats: HDR 10, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ • UI: WebOS • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay

Samsung 75Q950TS Investing in a set with more than 33 million pixels is one way to future-proof your cinema room. Sure, there’s pretty much zero 8K content to watch at the moment, but the Samsung Q950TS will be ready when it comes. Why buy it now? For starters, it’s a work of art. Cables are housed in a separate One Connect box, meaning the set itself is wafer-thin – despite shipping in whopping 65in, 75in and 85in sizes. The bezels are tiny, too. But it’s the QLED screen that presents the real masterpieces. Although the Q950TS will spend 99.9% of its time using AI guesswork to upscale 4K content, the results are dazzling. It makes Ultra HD sources look better than most 4K televisions do, with an amazingly wide colour palette and formidable contrast. White tones stay clean, bright and meticulous, thanks in no small part to the 480 lighting/dimming zones behind those pixels. And it’s got a vice-like grip on movement. Obviously the Q950TS does its best work when you give it top-notch source material, but even basic HD pictures are impressive, despite an inevitable drop-off in detail. We didn’t sully it with anything in standard def – and if you’re willing to spend this much on a telly, presumably you won’t either. Stuff says: ★★★★★ Definitely one for the future, but it’s also mind-blowing in the present TECH SPECS Display: 75in 7680×4320 QLED • Supported formats: HDR10+, HLG • UI: Tizen • Connectivity: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, Ethernet,

optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Read our full Samsung 75Q950TS review here